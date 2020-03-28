SATURDAY REPORT: Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases

Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from Bollinger County, one from Scott County and two from Stoddard County. A total of 234 tests have been submitted with 87 negative and 141 that have yet to come back.

SoutheastHEALTH has completed 58 tests with one positive and 25 negative. The one positive Covid-19 case is from Cape Girardeau County. There are 37 pending result, with six from the state lab and 31 from private labs. SoutheastHEALTH has nine patients in a Dedicated Isolation Unit (DIU).

Cross Trails Medical Center has issued 30 tests with four negative and the remaining pending results. Other providers in Cape Girardeau County have reported three positive tests.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Missouri had 838 positive cases and 10 deaths. About 12,385 patients have been tested in Missouri. The number of positive cases and deaths statewide are up from 670 and nine reported on Friday.