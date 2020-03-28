Florida trip canceled, but there's hope beyond baseball

Opinion

Since January, I planned a trip with a friend to Jupiter, Florida, for St. Louis Cardinals spring training. We mapped out the weekend to see the Redbirds play the Astros, Red Sox and Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.

Covid-19 had other plans.

The day of my scheduled flight to Palm Beach International, Major League Baseball suspended its season. My first Cardinals spring training will have to wait.

Never miss another column Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox

For baseball fans, spring training, with the culmination of Opening Day, is one of the best times of the year. It's a new season, and everyone is in first place. Every team has hope.

Of course, hope is what people need -- especially now. And there is a hope bigger than baseball.

While most churches did not meet last weekend -- and likely won't for several weeks -- I was encouraged by the number of worship services online for people to enjoy from home.

LaCroix Church was already working to stream their online services but didn't plan to launch the project for several months. The virus expedited their efforts.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

Last weekend, 4,448 people tuned in over four services. The church will continue to offer live streaming on its website of their full worship experience. Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a Facebook video published Wednesday, the Rev. Ron Watts encouraged viewers with an appeal to pray, follow guidance from our government leaders and stay rooted in the hope of the Gospel.

"Everywhere you go, you can almost feel the fear," Watts said. "We don't need to live there. 'Do not fear' is the most common command in all of Scripture, spoken some 366 times -- one for every day of the year, including this Leap Year that we're in."

Watts encouraged senior adults to let others assist with daily errands like grocery shopping to protect their health. He said LaCroix has a volunteer list of people willing to help. If you would like to assist or request assistance, complete the COVID-19 Response form at https://bit.ly/3djRoPw or email rorr@lacroixchurch.org.

Join the newsletter Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Connection Point Church in Jackson was already streaming Sunday services before the coronavirus, but this week they added online options for youth and other groups. I was particularly impressed with their children's programming. which combined child-like humor with Gospel truth.

Lynwood Baptist Church was already streaming weekend services as well, but they added daily devotionals from church pastors on their Facebook page.

The Rev. Shawn Wasson, pastor of Bethany Baptist Church and Southeast Missourian faith columnist, shifted from planned weekend messages to an online Bible study delivered from his office.

Matt McDonald, pastor at Gospel Life Church (formerly known as City Church), was inspired by those giving online performances. Instead of his living room, McDonald setup a portable sound system on his front porch. He on the guitar and his son, Jude, playing the djembe drum.

Neighbors came outside to listen while remaining a distance away. A few church members drove by as well. Some of the best feedback he received came from a neighbor who has not been able to see her elderly mother due to nursing home lockdowns. The impromptu concert lifted her spirit.

Southeast Missourian reporter Rachael Long reported on Tuesday about local mask-making efforts. Cape First is coordinating efforts where individuals with their own machines at home can pick up materials from the church and return completed product for distribution.

It's not only pastors stepping up. A friend reached out this week and said she is encouraging people to stop what they are doing every day at noon to pray.

These are only a few examples.

As I mentioned in my column last week, this is the time for local churches to be the hands and feet of Christ. It's encouraging to see how these churches and others are heeding the call for ministry while innovating with their service delivery.

These reprieves from stress and uncertainty make a difference. At the core, it's about a greater hope. An eternal hope.

There will be other opportunities for me to enjoy spring training. Most likely, the Major League Baseball season will return this summer. And while the hope of a new season is still something to enjoy, there's nothing that compares with the hope we have in Jesus. Thank you to the many pastors who remind us to stay rooted in faith, hope and love.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.