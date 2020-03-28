Opinion
Florida trip canceled, but there's hope beyond baseball
Since January, I planned a trip with a friend to Jupiter, Florida, for St. Louis Cardinals spring training. We mapped out the weekend to see the Redbirds play the Astros, Red Sox and Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.
Covid-19 had other plans.
The day of my scheduled flight to Palm Beach International, Major League Baseball suspended its season. My first Cardinals spring training will have to wait.
Never miss another column
Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox
For baseball fans, spring training, with the culmination of Opening Day, is one of the best times of the year. It's a new season, and everyone is in first place. Every team has hope.
Of course, hope is what people need -- especially now. And there is a hope bigger than baseball.
While most churches did not meet last weekend -- and likely won't for several weeks -- I was encouraged by the number of worship services online for people to enjoy from home.
LaCroix Church was already working to stream their online services but didn't plan to launch the project for several months. The virus expedited their efforts.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health
information to our community
Last weekend, 4,448 people tuned in over four services. The church will continue to offer live streaming on its website of their full worship experience. Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
In a Facebook video published Wednesday, the Rev. Ron Watts encouraged viewers with an appeal to pray, follow guidance from our government leaders and stay rooted in the hope of the Gospel.
"Everywhere you go, you can almost feel the fear," Watts said. "We don't need to live there. 'Do not fear' is the most common command in all of Scripture, spoken some 366 times -- one for every day of the year, including this Leap Year that we're in."
Watts encouraged senior adults to let others assist with daily errands like grocery shopping to protect their health. He said LaCroix has a volunteer list of people willing to help. If you would like to assist or request assistance, complete the COVID-19 Response form at https://bit.ly/3djRoPw or email rorr@lacroixchurch.org.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Connection Point Church in Jackson was already streaming Sunday services before the coronavirus, but this week they added online options for youth and other groups. I was particularly impressed with their children's programming. which combined child-like humor with Gospel truth.
Lynwood Baptist Church was already streaming weekend services as well, but they added daily devotionals from church pastors on their Facebook page.
The Rev. Shawn Wasson, pastor of Bethany Baptist Church and Southeast Missourian faith columnist, shifted from planned weekend messages to an online Bible study delivered from his office.
Matt McDonald, pastor at Gospel Life Church (formerly known as City Church), was inspired by those giving online performances. Instead of his living room, McDonald setup a portable sound system on his front porch. He on the guitar and his son, Jude, playing the djembe drum.
Neighbors came outside to listen while remaining a distance away. A few church members drove by as well. Some of the best feedback he received came from a neighbor who has not been able to see her elderly mother due to nursing home lockdowns. The impromptu concert lifted her spirit.
Southeast Missourian reporter Rachael Long reported on Tuesday about local mask-making efforts. Cape First is coordinating efforts where individuals with their own machines at home can pick up materials from the church and return completed product for distribution.
It's not only pastors stepping up. A friend reached out this week and said she is encouraging people to stop what they are doing every day at noon to pray.
These are only a few examples.
As I mentioned in my column last week, this is the time for local churches to be the hands and feet of Christ. It's encouraging to see how these churches and others are heeding the call for ministry while innovating with their service delivery.
These reprieves from stress and uncertainty make a difference. At the core, it's about a greater hope. An eternal hope.
There will be other opportunities for me to enjoy spring training. Most likely, the Major League Baseball season will return this summer. And while the hope of a new season is still something to enjoy, there's nothing that compares with the hope we have in Jesus. Thank you to the many pastors who remind us to stay rooted in faith, hope and love.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Churches have a role to play in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (3/20/20)
- Cape First celebrates centennial this weekend (3/14/20)
- Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schools (3/7/20)
- Cape man remembers Iwo Jima 75 years later (2/29/20)
- Smith is important ally for Trump White House (2/22/20)
- Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many more (2/15/20)
- Prayers from Cape Girardeau for Rush Limbaugh -- America's latest Medal of Freedom recipient (2/8/20)
More to explore
-
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
-
Column (3/26/20)Trump's strategic foresight is being put to the testThe ancient Greeks believed that true leadership in crisis came down to what they called pronoia -- the Greek word for "strategic foresight." Some statesman, such as Pericles and Themistocles, had it. Most others, such as the often brilliant and...
-
-
Editorial (3/25/20)Editorial: Census participation is vital; please complete questionnaireMissouri residents have, or will receive soon, invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Your participation is vital when it comes to funding of programs and representation in government. The questionnaire can be completed with the paper copy or...
-
Column (3/25/20)Veterans running for office put pandemic before politicsALIQUIPPA, Pa. -- Retired Army Capt. Sean Parnell, a decorated war veteran who served in combat in Afghanistan, found himself doing what he always does when he feels the need to serve. "My community is struggling right now," he said. "It is sort of...
-
Column (3/24/20)Coronavirus: Best of times, worst of timesCharles Dickens might have been talking about today rather than the 1700s. His classic "A Tale of Two Cities" begins with the words many of us have heard so often we could quote them in our sleep: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of...
-
Column (3/23/20)Jackson native adjusts to life in Barcelona amid COVID-19 lockdownQuedat En Casa, in Spanish, means stay at home. Thats exactly what Im doing here in Barcelona, Spain, for nine days now. The normally crowded streets of this city, which boasts 9 million tourists a year, are eerily quiet. Theres no one waiting...
-
Editorial (3/23/20)Area basketball seasons cut short but teams are champions in our bookIn the midst of all the closures, cancellations and alterations to business operations, schools and events, its easy to overlook sports. But in recent weeks, several local teams have had strong performances, some stopped short of national and state...
-
Column (3/21/20)Family takes 'a whack' out of the coronavirusWhat do you do with six girls in an apartment for maybe weeks? We are giving each of them leadership in planning family activities, dividing cleaning and cooking responsibilities, and challenging them with showing love for each other... But do you...
-
Column (3/21/20)Media's negativity won't dampen the American spiritSilver linings accompany most catastrophic events, and one major one with the coronavirus is the remarkable way Americans (and people throughout the world) have come together to fight this outbreak. Though the stock market has reflected a nation in...
-
Column (3/20/20)Churches have a role to play in response to the COVID-19 pandemicAdd churches to the list of entities affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), White House and Missouri Governor's Office, many local churches have made the decision to postpone services...
-
Column (3/20/20)The mysterious rise, fall and rise of Joe BidenFor most of early 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden -- the declared custodian of liberalism who would continue the Obama glory years -- seemed unstoppable. He led all other rivals for months. Biden seemed above the fray. Many...
-
Editorial (3/19/20)Friends Gala celebrates $1 million milestone with 5th annual eventSaint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala was held earlier this month, drawing 500 people to the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a night of food, fun and philanthropy. The foundation recently announced this year's...
-
Column (3/18/20)Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vitalWithin 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
-
Editorial (3/16/20)Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to liveLike many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A statement from...
-
-
Editorial (3/13/20)Science fair opens doors, provides opportunitiesWith 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at...
-
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
-
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
-
-
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/5/20)Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown CapeSeveral businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner. This year's lineup: n Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award...
-
-
-
- COVID-19 Briefly Schools, food distribution, church update
- Public health emergency declared
- Cape, Jackson R-2 and Notre Dame extend school closures due to Covid-19
- COVID-19 Briefly Food distributions; health care, first-responders fund; Perry County; Cape Honda
- Tracy: Authority to issue sheltering 'orders' doesn't lie at county level
- Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 rates
- COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small