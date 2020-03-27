Cape, Jackson R-2 and Notre Dame extend school closures due to Covid-19

Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Cape Girardeau, Jackson R-2 and Notre Dame Regional High School have extended school closures as a result of Covid-19.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District sent a letter on Friday to notify parents that schools would remained closed through April 13 with a targeted return of April 14.

We will reevaluate next week to see what the situation is in our community before making any future decisions, according to the letter shared with local media.

The district will continue providing curbside meal pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the five elementary schools. Meals are for children age 18 and under.

Superintendent Dr. John Link also shared a letter with parents Friday that Jackson public schools will continue to be closed through April 14 with a goal of returning to school April 15.

This difficult decision was made to ensure the continued health and safety of our students, staff and community and aligns with the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and public health officials, Link wrote.

Link said the district will continue to implement plans to feed students and families during the closures as long as possible and teachers will continue to work with students through distance learning.

Notre Dame Regional High School will be closed until April 24, according to a letter from Dr. Gene Aug, interim superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

"Bishop Rice wanted me to express his profound gratitude for the diligence of our teachers in having daily contact with the students and parents," Aug wrote. "He has been amazed by the creativity and sharing of best practices. While we could not foresee this development at the beginning of the school year, all of you are rising to the challenge and continuing to meet the spiritual and academic needs of our students."

All three school districts have been closed since the middle of March.