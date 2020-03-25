Second presumptive positive COVID-19 patient in Cape Girardeau County

A second presumptive positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Cape Girardeau County, officials said Wednesday.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

According to Maria Lundy with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, the individual, a male in his 40s, was identified through private lab testing in Cape Girardeau County. This is the second case identified in Cape Girardeau County.

SoutheastHEALTH announced Wednesday that the individual was treated at the hospital, and had called ahead to the hospital seeking medical treatment. This effort limited potential exposure and positioned the staff to handle the patient safely, per guidelines from the Department of Health and Senior Services and Centers for Disease Control, the release stated.

SoutheastHEALTH did not release any patient details, per HIPAA guidelines.