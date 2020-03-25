Area chambers urge support of local businesses

The signs are everywhere  empty parking lots, deserted restaurants and shops that have either temporarily closed or have shortened their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner says coronavirus is having a devastating impact on many area retailers and restaurants. Numerous businesses have also temporarily closed their doors to the public including, as of Monday, the Cape Girardeau chamber, Magnet and Visit Cape. The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office is also closed for now, according to chamber president Brian Gerau.

In this challenging time, we have many businesses facing closures and many individuals facing furloughs (from work), Mehner said. I want to ask each person who has the resources to help keep Cape strong by supporting our local economy.

While many businesses have temporarily closed until at least early April, many of them, especially restaurants and fast food operations, offer delivery, drive-through and curbside pickup options. And although it may seem people have little control over COVID-19, Mehner said they are able to control where they spend their dollars.

Look for ways to support our local businesses and shift dollars that you may normally be spending other places to help our local community, he said. Making these changes is extremely important now.

More information about how the public can support the business and retail sector can be found at www.KeepCapeStrong.com, which includes information related to all of Cape Girardeau County.

Last week, the Jackson chamber urged its membership to support restaurants in the Jackson and Cape Girardeau areas with a campaign called Make Up. Pick Up. Stand Up. In other words, make up your mind where to eat, pick up your food and stand up for local businesses. In an email about the campaign to its members, the chamber listed nearly 30 area restaurants that offer drive-through, delivery and/or take out menu items.

According to survey conducted Friday by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), 76% of small businesses in America are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak while only 5% say the impact has been positive. Those businesses, according to NFIB, are likely providing essential services or are experiencing stronger sales due to a sharp rise in demand for certain products, goods or services.

Of the businesses that are being negatively impacted, the NFIB survey found 23% are experiencing supply-chain disruptions, 54% are seeing slower sales and 9% report having more sick employees than usual.

In Missouri, 80% of the states businesses have fewer than 10 employees.

Thats close to 120,000 businesses, said NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones. This study highlights just how many of those small businesses are going to hurt by this unprecedented economic disruption.

