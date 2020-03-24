4-H Southeast Regional Energizer - Our Health to Better Living

-
Area chambers urge support of local businesses2The signs are everywhere empty parking lots, deserted restaurants and shops that have either temporarily closed or have shortened their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over spreading the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of...
'Pajama Jazz' moves the Lindsey & Landon party onlineWith venues closed and gatherings of more than 10 people canceled or postponed, musicians across the globe are hit with the same question: What do we do with this? For Cape Girardeau musical duo Lindsey & Landon, who perform at weddings and other...
Cape man living in Philippines returns home because of COVID-19 concernsFor Andrew Bard, "working from home" meant flying more than 8,000 miles from Manila, Philippines, to Cape Girardeau, his home since 1998. When Bard moved to the Philippines in late 2018, he never expected he soon would be running a successful...
COVID-19 Briefly Scott County courthouse, Cape transitBENTON, Mo. -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Scott County officials have decided to adjust entrance procedures by asking visitors to make an appointment in advance. "We're still open for business, but we're trying to protect ourselves,...
Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case3Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday. Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a...
$1 million charitable fund established for not-for-profit organizations in MissouriNot-for-profit agencies in southern and central Missouri that have been or will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to receive a portion of $1 million in charitable funding through Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), which has...
Volunteers provide Cape Girardeau health care workers with homemade medical face masks4At Betty Carrolls front door, youll find a welcome mat, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a note instructing visitors to use the disinfectant before entering. The home in Cape Girardeau has been transformed into a makeshift assembly line producing...
Andy Leighton running as Democrat for Missouri District 147 House seat6Cape Girardeau resident Andy Leighton has filed as a Democratic candidate for the Missouri District 147 House seat. Currently in the seat is Republican state Rep. Kathy Swan, who was first elected to the position in 2012 and won her fourth...
Construction of the Center Junction DDI continuesConstruction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- commonly called Center Junction -- is underway. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of...
Portageville area resident tests positive for coronavirusPORTAGEVILLE, Mo. A Portageville area resident has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. According to a statement from the City of Portageville Monday evening, the City was notified by health professionals of the resident testing positive late...
County, city, health care officials detail COVID-19 responsesWash your hands, stay home as much as you can, maintain social distance from other people and dont show up for a COVID-19 test unless youve been referred by a physician or other health care provider. Those were among the key messages delivered...
Loving and learning from a distance at Jefferson ElementaryFor local Jefferson Elementary School students, daily life has changed drastically over the past week. The schools usual atmosphere of excited elementary students fell silent Wednesday when a precautionary suspension of in-person classes took...
COVID-19 Briefly: Missouri news, new symptoms, facilities repurposedOn Monday the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of the second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by...
Professor: Cape County quake Sunday typical of activity in region1A small earthquake that hit at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday near Jackson is fairly typical of seismic activity in the region, said Pamela Mills, geosciences instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. Mills said Monday that small earthquakes...
Cairo bridge closed for safety inspectionCAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic as crews perform an annual inspection of the structure. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced closures are scheduled to take place...
Five DWI arrests over last week in Cape Girardeau, 3 on St. Patrick's DayCape Girardeau police officers have made five arrests for driving while intoxicated in the past week, according to crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with three of the DWI arrests occurring on St. Patrick's Day. The first DWI...
Marble Hill woman celebrates 109th birthday amid social distancing2MARBLE HILL, Mo. Connie Mayfields family had planned a big party to celebrate her 109th birthday. The party was canceled, of course, because of concerns about the coronavirus, but Mayfield doesnt seem to mind. Surrounded by flowers and...
Southeast Missourian to change print frequency temporarily21Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Southeast Missourian will be temporarily suspending three print days while continuing to bulk up online content as a seven-day digital product. "We will actually be producing an e-edition of the...
Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County3Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. In a Saturday news release from Perry County Health Department, director Sylvia Forester said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating...
Cape mayor gives COVID-19 update, talks budget impact4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the State of Missouri is working at getting medical equipment for areas that have been affected by the new coronavirus, and cost-saving measures will have to be found to deal with the citys budget, which will take...
COVID-19 Briefly State parks; rumors; Rand Paul; Gaza stripJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The department will try to limit visitors' interaction with rangers and other park staffers, the St. Louis...
VA announces COVID-19 precautions for clinicsAs part of the Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 preparation measures, VA outpatient clinics throughout the region are only seeing veterans with scheduled appointments until further notice. The "no walk-in" policy applies to the VA clinics in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 19 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
Most read 3/23/20Gov. Parson: Statewide social distancing order to begin Monday17Gov. Mike Parson directed the states Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing of events of 10 or more people. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect...
Photo Gallery 3/22/20Jefferson Elementary neighborhoods visited by parade of teachers in carsStaff members and school administrators from Jefferson Elementary School travel through their students' various Cape Girardeau neighborhoods Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, for a local parade of teachers in cars. The parade began at the school...
Photo Gallery 3/22/20Virtual Sunday services at Cape Bible ChapelIn accordance with federal and state regulations and suggested precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cape Bible Chapel held its inaugural broadcast of a Sunday service March 22, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Eric Coher said the...
Most read 3/21/20Local facility cranking out TP as quickly as possible5A nationwide run on toilet paper, fueled by fears the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to weeks of home confinement, has led to empty store shelves across America, including here in the Cape Girardeau area. "We're selling it as quickly as we can get it...
Photo Gallery 3/21/20Bringing veterans togetherFor Bill Coomer aka Wild Bill, AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together. Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips. On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied other...
CORRECTION: Scott County resident sick in Tennessee4An employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the CEO of the health system, Maryann Reese. She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, Reese said, which is 12 days ago....
Missouri reports 15 coronavirus cases; all casinos in state close6KANSAS CITY, Mo. Missouris health department on Tuesday reported 15 positive cases of coronavirus as state and local governments took additional steps to limit large gatherings in an attempt to stem the virus spread. Meanwhile, the states...
Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital9Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
4-H Southeast Regional Energizer - Our Health to Better Living
March 24, 2020
4-H Southeast Regional Energizer Our Health to Better Living
Armed with a bright yellow sign Sharpied with the number 86,400 in bold numbers, Richard Rickman, the opening speaker for the 2020 Southeast Regional Energizer held at Advance Elementary School in Advance, Missouri on Saturday, February 22, asked the crowd of 4-H youth, Imagine there is a bank that credits your account every single day with $86,400. Every morning the bank deletes whatever part of the balance you failed to use during the day. What would you do? How would you spend it? Would you wisely invest that much or just squander it away? Good question to ask a room full of approximately 140 youth ranging in age between 8 and 18, plus an additional 30 or more adults not mentioning age ranges. Rickman, a University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development went on to explain, We all receive that amount - but in the form of seconds in a day. Rickman asked the youth how were they using their time. Which led to the question of how will they use their time in the future.
Our biggest Energizer yet and our 10 year anniversary hosted nearly 170 4-H members young and old - from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Perry, Oregon, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties in the Southeast Region.. The purpose of a Regional Energizer is to bring a fun-filled event, similar to larger, state events, close to home for youth to learn, gather new ideas, and meet other 4-H youth from their own region. This years focus for the Southeast event was the fourth H Health - of the 4-H pledge. The fourth H is all about our health to better living. Though we often think of our health as how we feel, 4-H breaks this H into two categories: being and living. Each category is broken down further: BEING - self-esteem, self-responsibility. character, managing feelings and self-discipline. LIVING - healthy lifestyle choices, stress management, disease prevention, personal safety. Throughout the day, youth attended such workshops as Vaping Dangers, Surviving Your Teen Years, Coping Skills, Water Safety CSI, Kitchen Sense, Personality self-esteem, Climate & Your Health, Bees & Milk, Stress Management, The Science of Art and Line Dancing. Meanwhile adult workshops covered volunteering and maneuvering the
4-H website (https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h)
Also available in the afternoon was a unique opportunity for participants from across the region to impact their communities. Youth participants ages 12 and up and an interested adult from their club had the option to get free training in Youth Action Research. In the training, a health-related issue was identified and the group learned skills and tools to: 1) gather information about the health-related issue, 2) identify existing resources in their community, and 3) develop a plan for how their club can take action on the issue. Club members are then able to apply for a $250 mini-grant to fund their project; the funding comes with additional training and ongoing support from a MU faculty member.
As a health deterrent and as a big thank you to Advance Schools for hosting us, attendees were asked to bring boxes of tissue to donate to the school.
If 4-H sounds like something you would like to be involved in, please contact University of Missouri Extension: Scott County office , 573-545-3516. A 4-H Youth Specialist or a 4-H Youth Program Associate will be happy to direct you in the enrollment process and answer as many questions as possible.
Missouri 4-H is a community of nearly 230,000 youth ages 5-18 from all walks of life - rural farming communities, suburban schoolyards, and urban neighborhoods. 4-H youth learn leadership, citizenship, and life skills, guided by over 9,100 caring adult volunteers statewide. University of Missouri Extension 4-H is the youth development program of the nations Cooperative Extension system.
