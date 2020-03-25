Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday.

Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a commercial laboratory in Cape Girardeau County, according to a news release. The individual is a 60-year-old man who is in isolation.

The method of transmission is unknown, and officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts, the release stated.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

The case will continue to be monitored by the center for the appropriate time frame.

We expect to see additional cases confirmed locally due to increased testing in the community, the release stated.

The number of cases can be reduced significantly by adhering to public health recommendations such as social distancing, washing hands and staying home when ill.

Individuals with symptoms or questions about COVID-19 should call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-hour hotline at (877) 435-8411 or their health care provider.