Portageville area resident tests positive for coronavirus

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo.  A Portageville area resident has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

According to a statement from the City of Portageville Monday evening, the City was notified by health professionals of the resident testing positive late Monday afternoon.

The patient and their family are currently under quarantine and being monitored by health professionals. No other information, including condition of the patient, was given out of respect for the privacy of the individual and family.

As we move forward, it is necessary for us to recognize that the first diagnosis of this virus will be the most shocking for our community; however, it is also necessary for us to remember that we are a strong community, the statement said. Over our history, we have faced a multitude of challenges. Over our history, we have overcame each one of these challenges and we will do so again.