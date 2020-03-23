Jackson native adjusts to life in Barcelona amid COVID-19 lockdown
Quedat En Casa, in Spanish, means stay at home. Thats exactly what Im doing here in Barcelona, Spain, for nine days now.
The normally crowded streets of this city, which boasts 9 million tourists a year, are eerily quiet. Theres no one waiting at the usual bus stops. Theres no one sitting on the sidewalk benches. There are few cars on the streets. Most businesses have their graffiti clad shutters closed. A few corner grocery stores and pharmacies remain open, as well as a handful of restaurants offering delivery only. If I do see someone else out, theyre wearing a mask, sometimes latex gloves, too. I dont go out without a mask anymore either.
My Southeast Missouri friends, I feel like Im writing this to you from the future, as the spread of Coronavirus here in Europe is several weeks ahead of the United States. In Spain, which is about the size of Texas, as of Sunday, there were 1,720 coronavirus deaths and 28,572 infections as reported in El Pais, the countrys largest newspaper. Most of those sick are near the capital city of Madrid, where on one day last week, someone died from the virus every 16 minutes. Cases continue to increase all over Spain and everywhere else.
The coronavirus seemed like Chinas problem, then Italys. Now its everyones. I first felt the impact in mid-February, when a business trip Id planned to the Nestle office in Milan was canceled after cases in the region jumped from 20 to 200 over the span of a weekend. Id been going to Milan on a monthly basis and have close co-workers there who now have been on lockdown for over a month. Working from home, trying to also entertain their children whose school has been canceled indefinitely, and only allowed to go out only for basic necessities. In Spain, Ive been in a similar situation, and now its been extended through Easter.
All of Spain is under a State of Alarm, which allows the government extra authority, including: restricting the movement of people, seizing private assets for public use, forcing Spains private health care clinics and workers to lend their services to the public system, and rationing basic goods.
Spain is a democracy, but has only been one since the late 1970s, and the political situation in Spain, specifically Barcelona, is a whole other column.
Most of Europe has asked its citizens to give up some personal freedoms for a greater good, and now some states in the U.S. are doing the same.
Its much easier to focus on what were giving up than it is to find the good, but if you look, there are bright spots of joy in this difficult time.
Every night at 8 p.m., across Spain, people stand on their porches and balconies to clap and cheer and bang pots and pans in salute to health care workers on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus. Ive been so encouraged by this nightly display of gratitude and solidarity.
Even though my Nestle co-workers and I cant stand together in the office and chat around the coffee machine, or in our case the Nespresso machine, we do it virtually now by scheduling video chats with no agenda other than to see how everyone is doing on a personal level.
During one recent chat, we shared ideas for passing the time at home with puzzles, Lego sets, adult coloring books, even making glitter slime.
We all have more time at home now than ever, and its up to us to make that time count.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health
information to our community
Along with whats going on, or should I say not going on outside, these past days have been some of the most stressful in my job as part of Nestlés Global IT team. Were scrambling to support more and more people connecting to our systems remotely to keeping our business going as they work from home. At Nestlé, we know millions of people and pets around the world are counting on our products for their nutritional needs every day. We cant let them down and my team plays a critical role in keeping employees connected.
I dont especially like working from home, so this transition, for me, has been tough. Im still struggling to find balance and avoid stumbling from my bed to my computer and staying there in my pajamas until its time for bed again. Ive been overwhelmed with communications projects related to the deployment of new remote working tools, network changes and overall tips for working from home. But I also find that having a lot of work to do, and knowing its helping people do their best work from home, helps keep me going and my mind from worrying.
As more restrictions are recommended in the U.S., I encourage you to focus not on the constraints or limits, but on the opportunities. Take advantage of the time to call a friend or relative to see how theyre doing. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has sent messages to me, or my family to check on me. Use it to learn something new. Ill be spending more time studying my Spanish. Find a way to help others. Maybe its getting groceries for a homebound neighbor or, like my mom, sewing masks for hospital workers.
Melissa Miller is a former business editor for the Southeast Missourian. A native of Jackson, she now works in Barcelona, Spain, for Nestle.
-
Column (3/24/20)Coronavirus: Best of times, worst of timesCharles Dickens might have been talking about today rather than the 1700s. His classic "A Tale of Two Cities" begins with the words many of us have heard so often we could quote them in our sleep: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of...
-
Editorial (3/23/20)Area basketball seasons cut short but teams are champions in our bookIn the midst of all the closures, cancellations and alterations to business operations, schools and events, its easy to overlook sports. But in recent weeks, several local teams have had strong performances, some stopped short of national and state...
-
Column (3/21/20)Family takes 'a whack' out of the coronavirusWhat do you do with six girls in an apartment for maybe weeks? We are giving each of them leadership in planning family activities, dividing cleaning and cooking responsibilities, and challenging them with showing love for each other... But do you...
-
Column (3/21/20)Media's negativity won't dampen the American spiritSilver linings accompany most catastrophic events, and one major one with the coronavirus is the remarkable way Americans (and people throughout the world) have come together to fight this outbreak. Though the stock market has reflected a nation in...
-
Column (3/20/20)Churches have a role to play in response to the COVID-19 pandemicAdd churches to the list of entities affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), White House and Missouri Governor's Office, many local churches have made the decision to postpone services...
-
Column (3/20/20)The mysterious rise, fall and rise of Joe BidenFor most of early 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden -- the declared custodian of liberalism who would continue the Obama glory years -- seemed unstoppable. He led all other rivals for months. Biden seemed above the fray. Many...
-
Editorial (3/19/20)Friends Gala celebrates $1 million milestone with 5th annual eventSaint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala was held earlier this month, drawing 500 people to the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a night of food, fun and philanthropy. The foundation recently announced this year's...
-
Column (3/18/20)Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vitalWithin 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
-
Column (3/18/20)Portrait of an American city at the dawn of a pandemicPITTSBURGH -- On Friday, James Coen is folding and unfolding, arranging and rearranging the piles of colorful St. Patrick's Day T-shirts he has displayed on folding tables outside one of the three sports retail stores he owns. The stores are all...
-
Column (3/17/20)Bernie and Biden: The politicians' mouths are movingQuestion: "How do you know a politician is lying?" Answer: "His mouth is moving." You've probably heard this before. It's somebody's way of saying you can't trust anything a politician says. But every once in a while, one comes along who means...
-
Column (3/17/20)Insurance companies wrong on surprise medical billingThe country's largest insurance companies have spent more than $40 million this year lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would be favorable to them, but few have investigated why insurance companies are pumping millions into Congress to...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
-
Editorial (3/16/20)Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to liveLike many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A statement from...
-
-
Column (3/14/20)Cape First celebrates centennial this weekendHow do you grow a church? Not just in weekend service attendance but in overall ministry impact. It's not an easy question. But listening to Pastor Gary Brothers, senior pastor of Cape First Church, you start to get an idea of how one of the area's...
-
Editorial (3/13/20)Science fair opens doors, provides opportunitiesWith 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at...
-
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
-
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
-
-
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/5/20)Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown CapeSeveral businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner. This year's lineup: n Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award...
-
-
Editorial (3/2/20)Gardner, Thomsen to take on new opportunities following service on 32nd Judicial CircuitTwo local judges have been tapped for roles at the state and federal levels. Michael Gardner, a circuit judge on the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (2/28/20)First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown CapeFourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon. The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were...
-
-
- Area chambers urge support of local businesses
- Cape coronavirus testing facility up and running
- COVID-19 Briefly Scott County courthouse, Cape transit
- Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case
- $1 million charitable fund established for not-for-profit organizations in Missouri
- Volunteers provide Cape Girardeau health care workers with homemade medical face masks
- Portageville area resident tests positive for coronavirus