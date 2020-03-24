Spring is finally here! I love spring  the flowers, warm weather and new beginnings, the chance to get outside, and of course, weddings. The tumultuous weather and recent viruses have put a bit of a damper on the excitement, but Ive decided not to let these things derail the excitement of the new season. As the seasons change and I begin to shed the heavy cloak of winter, I look to refresh and start wearing lighter and brighter clothing. I feel the need to Marie Kondo my closet and organize it in anticipation.

There are so many programs to help with this. If keeping items that bring joy and getting rid of the rest is not your thing, there is the 30 bags in 30 days method, closet hangers organization and pretty much any variation that fits your lifestyle and comfort level. Once Ive made a little room in my closet  or even if I havent yet  I love to find new clothing styles to usher in the warmer temperatures.

This season, there are bright and beautiful colors, pretty pastels and neutrals that pair well with any color. Hemlines have been showing dresses and skirts in both shorter and longer styles that fit each persons individual choice. At Wish Ladies Boutique, we invite you to drop by and look at all the fresh styles that can be found to help you ring in the new season. We offer a variety of choices and styles.

We also hope you take a moment to let the sunshine on your face and feast your eyes on the beautiful, budding trees and colorful flowers just beginning to show themselves. Stop by and share your smile and what you enjoy about spring. See you soon!