Leopold defeats Oak Ridge in Woodland Tournament quarterfinal

It wasn’t an ideal start, but consecutive 23-point quarters proved to be plenty of offense as Leopold High School’s boys varsity basketball squad coasted to a 68-46 win over Oak Ridge in a Woodland Tournament quarterfinal contest Dec. 2.

The Wildcats (1-0) missed their first five shot attempts and were held scoreless until a 3-pointer by Preston Campbell with less than 3:40 to go in the opening quarter. That basket cut an early Oak Ridge advantage to 5-3 and it was just 7-5 after eight minutes. Campbell added a basket with 1:15 left in the first period. That was the start of 10-0 Wildcats’ run that pushed the lead to 13-7, which included a pair of 3s from Tommy Beussink.

During the offensive struggles for both sides early on, Leopold was just 2-for-8 from the field while the Bluejays weren’t much better, faring 3-for-7.

“Both teams came out, first game of the season, struggling offensively,” Leopold coach said John Crowley said. “I felt like our defense kept us in the game early until we kind of got our legs underneath us, we kind of relaxed a little bit on offense. I’m very pleased with the defense through the first three quarters. We kind of got a little lax there in the fourth quarter, but that’ll come with maturity and understanding what we want to do.”

Campbell scored 25 points to lead all scorers. He made eight field goals and was 7-for-10 at the foul line.