West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;34%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;51;Calm;3;79%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;60;W;20;59%
Boise, ID;Mostly clear;60;N;2;68%
Casper, WY;Clear;50;SW;8;52%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;58;W;13;31%
Denver, CO;Mostly clear;68;N;3;18%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;86%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;62;ENE;7;17%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;61;W;20;55%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;83;NE;16;60%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;52;E;9;87%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;77;ESE;3;13%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;66;NW;5;72%
Los Angeles, CA;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;1;83%
Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
Phoenix, AZ;Clear;82;NW;2;18%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;1;81%
Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;3;74%
Roswell, NM;Clear;80;W;9;21%
Sacramento, CA;Cloudy;66;NNW;1;72%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;60;S;5;51%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;2;79%
San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;93%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;60;N;5;72%
Spokane, WA;Mostly clear;71;SW;6;38%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;80;NW;2;33%
