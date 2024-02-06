All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 19, 2024

West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

West Region Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;34%

Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;51;Calm;3;79%

Billings, MT;Cloudy;60;W;20;59%

Boise, ID;Mostly clear;60;N;2;68%

Casper, WY;Clear;50;SW;8;52%

Cheyenne, WY;Clear;58;W;13;31%

Denver, CO;Mostly clear;68;N;3;18%

Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;86%

Grand Junction, CO;Clear;62;ENE;7;17%

Helena, MT;Cloudy;61;W;20;55%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;83;NE;16;60%

Juneau, AK;Cloudy;52;E;9;87%

Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;77;ESE;3;13%

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;66;NW;5;72%

Los Angeles, CA;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;1;83%

Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

Phoenix, AZ;Clear;82;NW;2;18%

Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;1;81%

Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;3;74%

Roswell, NM;Clear;80;W;9;21%

Sacramento, CA;Cloudy;66;NNW;1;72%

Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;60;S;5;51%

San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;2;79%

San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;93%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;60;N;5;72%

Spokane, WA;Mostly clear;71;SW;6;38%

Tucson, AZ;Clear;80;NW;2;33%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy