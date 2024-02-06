All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 18, 2025

Weekend Roundup: Chaffee clips Kelly; Perryville turns it around

Chaffee triumphs over Kelly as Perryville secures consolation win at Chester Tournament. St. Vincent's streak ends, Notre Dame swim team shines, and area coaches earn NFHS honors.

Anthony Capobianco
Chaffee’s Nolan Fowler puts up a layup against Oran in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Chaffee’s Nolan Fowler puts up a layup against Oran in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Nolan Fowler scored 25 points to lead the Chaffee Red Devils past the Kelly Hawks on Friday, Jan. 17, in Chaffee, Mo.

Dane McMullin scored 15 points and Devin Best added 10 points for Chaffee. The Devils made 8-of-12 shots from the free-throw line.

The Hawks were led by Skyler Stll's 12 points, who was the team's only double-digit scorer. Kelly missed all nine free throws.

The Devils had their way with the Hawks through each quarter. Fowler's eight points paced Chaffee in the first quarter and Best scored all of his points in the first half to give the Devils a 36-26 halftime lead.

Fowler and McMullin combined to score 24 points in the second half to keep Chaffee cruising toward the final buzzer.

Kelly (1-12) has lost 11 straight games and will host Oak Ridge on Tuesday, and Woodland on Wednesday.

Chaffee (8-5) will host Oran on Tuesday.

Perryville turns it around in Chester

The Perryville boys' basketball team defeated Valmeyer 77-53 on Saturday, Jan. 18, to take home the consolation title at the Chester Tournament in Chester, Illinois.

Perryville previously avenged their early season loss to Valle Catholic with a 75-69 win on Jan. 16. That win snapped a six-game losing streak.

A 2-1 showing for the Pirates places them at 4-7 on the season, doubling the previous season's win total.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The long road trip continues for the Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with a matchup with Herculaneum.

St. Vincent falls in St. Louis

The St. Vincent girls' basketball team fell to Lift For Life 57-39 in the Sweet Hoops Showcase in St. Louis on Saturday.

Kate Rubel led the Indians with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, and 3-of-6 from the free throw line. Allie Patrick scored 11 points and Lana Adams added 10 points for St. Vincent, who saw its winning streak snapped at nine games.

The Indians return home on Tuesday to host Meadow Heights.

Notre Dame qualifies for swim state

The Notre Dame girls' swimming team saw two relays and three individuals recorded state consideration times during Saturday's City of Roses meet at the Cape Aquatic Center.

Martina Ressel (100y breaststroke), Hannah Bledsoe (100y freestyle), and Kyra Langenstein (100y backstroke) recorded state consideration times on their own and were a part of the state qualifying 200y medley and 400y freestyle relay.

Notre Dame will host Jackson on Tuesday.

Area track coaches honored

Notre Dame girls' track and field coach Ryan Long and Woodland boys' cross country coach Ryan Layton have each been named Section 5 Coach of the Year through the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the 2023-2024 season.

Section 5 consists of a six-state region including Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Long's Lady Bulldogs placed third in Class 3 for the first time in school history and Layton's Cardinals took home the Class 2 state championship.

Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 20
Delta's Jade Berry "the best player in Southeast Missouri”
SportsJan. 19
Lady Indians Showcase Roundup
SportsJan. 19
Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and...
SportsJan. 18
Watson and Walton shine for Scott City; Chaffee clips Kelly

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brett Dohogne shines with 26 points as Notre Dame dominates Kennett
SportsJan. 18
Brett Dohogne shines with 26 points as Notre Dame dominates Kennett
Poplar Bluff junior Allison Williamson’s unexpected journey to the diving board
SportsJan. 18
Poplar Bluff junior Allison Williamson’s unexpected journey to the diving board
SEMO men’s squad holds on, earns huge conference win at Tennessee Tech 77-70
SportsJan. 17
SEMO men’s squad holds on, earns huge conference win at Tennessee Tech 77-70
Jackson girls hoops continue winning streak over Cape Central
SportsJan. 17
Jackson girls hoops continue winning streak over Cape Central
St. Vincent girls red-hot shooting helps rout Grandview in JCAA opener
SportsJan. 17
St. Vincent girls red-hot shooting helps rout Grandview in JCAA opener
Brayden Schenn scores twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Flames, sweep season series 
SportsJan. 17
Brayden Schenn scores twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Flames, sweep season series 
Big nights from McCully, Williams not enough as Tennessee Tech downs SEMO 79-66 in women's basketball
SportsJan. 17
Big nights from McCully, Williams not enough as Tennessee Tech downs SEMO 79-66 in women's basketball
'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90
SportsJan. 16
'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy