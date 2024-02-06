Weekend Roundup: Chaffee clips Kelly; Perryville turns it around

Nolan Fowler scored 25 points to lead the Chaffee Red Devils past the Kelly Hawks on Friday, Jan. 17, in Chaffee, Mo.
Dane McMullin scored 15 points and Devin Best added 10 points for Chaffee. The Devils made 8-of-12 shots from the free-throw line.
The Hawks were led by Skyler Stll's 12 points, who was the team's only double-digit scorer. Kelly missed all nine free throws.
The Devils had their way with the Hawks through each quarter. Fowler's eight points paced Chaffee in the first quarter and Best scored all of his points in the first half to give the Devils a 36-26 halftime lead.
Fowler and McMullin combined to score 24 points in the second half to keep Chaffee cruising toward the final buzzer.
Kelly (1-12) has lost 11 straight games and will host Oak Ridge on Tuesday, and Woodland on Wednesday.
Chaffee (8-5) will host Oran on Tuesday.
The Perryville boys' basketball team defeated Valmeyer 77-53 on Saturday, Jan. 18, to take home the consolation title at the Chester Tournament in Chester, Illinois.
Perryville previously avenged their early season loss to Valle Catholic with a 75-69 win on Jan. 16. That win snapped a six-game losing streak.
A 2-1 showing for the Pirates places them at 4-7 on the season, doubling the previous season's win total.
The long road trip continues for the Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with a matchup with Herculaneum.
The St. Vincent girls' basketball team fell to Lift For Life 57-39 in the Sweet Hoops Showcase in St. Louis on Saturday.
Kate Rubel led the Indians with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, and 3-of-6 from the free throw line. Allie Patrick scored 11 points and Lana Adams added 10 points for St. Vincent, who saw its winning streak snapped at nine games.
The Indians return home on Tuesday to host Meadow Heights.
The Notre Dame girls' swimming team saw two relays and three individuals recorded state consideration times during Saturday's City of Roses meet at the Cape Aquatic Center.
Martina Ressel (100y breaststroke), Hannah Bledsoe (100y freestyle), and Kyra Langenstein (100y backstroke) recorded state consideration times on their own and were a part of the state qualifying 200y medley and 400y freestyle relay.
Notre Dame will host Jackson on Tuesday.
Notre Dame girls' track and field coach Ryan Long and Woodland boys' cross country coach Ryan Layton have each been named Section 5 Coach of the Year through the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the 2023-2024 season.
Section 5 consists of a six-state region including Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Long's Lady Bulldogs placed third in Class 3 for the first time in school history and Layton's Cardinals took home the Class 2 state championship.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.