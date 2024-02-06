Weekend Roundup: Chaffee clips Kelly; Perryville turns it around

Nolan Fowler scored 25 points to lead the Chaffee Red Devils past the Kelly Hawks on Friday, Jan. 17, in Chaffee, Mo.

Dane McMullin scored 15 points and Devin Best added 10 points for Chaffee. The Devils made 8-of-12 shots from the free-throw line.

The Hawks were led by Skyler Stll's 12 points, who was the team's only double-digit scorer. Kelly missed all nine free throws.

The Devils had their way with the Hawks through each quarter. Fowler's eight points paced Chaffee in the first quarter and Best scored all of his points in the first half to give the Devils a 36-26 halftime lead.

Fowler and McMullin combined to score 24 points in the second half to keep Chaffee cruising toward the final buzzer.

Kelly (1-12) has lost 11 straight games and will host Oak Ridge on Tuesday, and Woodland on Wednesday.

Chaffee (8-5) will host Oran on Tuesday.

Perryville turns it around in Chester

The Perryville boys' basketball team defeated Valmeyer 77-53 on Saturday, Jan. 18, to take home the consolation title at the Chester Tournament in Chester, Illinois.

Perryville previously avenged their early season loss to Valle Catholic with a 75-69 win on Jan. 16. That win snapped a six-game losing streak.

A 2-1 showing for the Pirates places them at 4-7 on the season, doubling the previous season's win total.