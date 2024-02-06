The Notre Dame Bulldogs girls volleyball team defeated the St. Vincent Indians in straight sets on Wednesday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

The Bulldogs were all over St. Vincent from the first serve, dominating the Indians by scores of 25-8, 25-16 and 25-16.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 6-0 lead in set number one with each point off the serve of Lyla Martin. St. Vincent used a timeout but unfortunately for the Indians, it did not help as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Set two was the same story although the Indians made a run near the end and forced Notre Dame into a timeout to talk things over.

Set number three was when St. Vincent came out strong and built a small lead over the Bulldogs. Notre Dame would regroup quickly and quiet any comeback attempts.

Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer said she was pleased with how consistently her team played.

“It was definitely a great team effort. The energy that they carried pretty consistently throughout all three sets is something that we've kind of really been working on along with finishing in three sets,” Brinkmeyer said. “We played St. Genevieve last night and we really focused on that. So we wanted to carry that into tonight, and I think the girls did an awesome job keeping their focus the entire evening.”

Notre Dame’s offense was led by Courtney Tatum with 17 kills and Claudia Jones with 37 assists. On defense, Lyla Martin led the way with 24 digs.

St. Vincent hosts Jefferson (Festus) on Thursday while Notre Dame heads to Jackson the same day for a much-anticipated match with the Indians in red and black. Brinkmeyer said she and the team are looking forward to the game.

“We just need to carry the momentum from our three games already this week, and especially this win tonight, into tomorrow,” Brinkmeyer said. “We know it's always going to be a fun game. It's always a fun rivalry game and we know we’re going to get a good game out of their teams.”

Jackson continues to roll in SEMO Conference

The Jackson Indians volleyball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers three sets to zero on Tuesday at Cape Central High School.