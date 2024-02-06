All sections
September 19, 2024

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

Gordon Navigating the Central Atlantic; High Risk of Development Next Week

Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will continue tracking northward in the open Atlantic through next week. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach

the Azores early next week.

A high chance for tropical development is being monitored over a large portion of the western Caribbean into the eastern Bay of Campeche early next week. Interests along the northeastern and eastern

Gulf coast through the southeast Atlantic coast will need to monitor this potential going forward. Through the weekend, an additional area of low pressure is being monitored for a low chance for

development a few hundred miles west-northwest of Tropical Rainstorm Gordon.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

