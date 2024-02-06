The War of the Wheel: How One Game Defines SEMO's Entire Season

There's no such thing as a meaningless rivalry game.

Every game between rivals decides the mood of the season in the eyes of the fan base. In the case of Southeast Missouri State against Southern Illinois, "The War of the Wheel" has the magnitude to decide the fate of the Redhawks season.

"You don't have to mentally and emotionally get ready for this game," SEMO senior quarterback Paxon DeLaurent said. "This is one that you wake up, you roll over, and you'd be ready to play any single day, if it was Monday, Wednesday, guys are ready to go. We don't like SIU. They don't like us. It means a lot, and the team that wins this game normally makes the playoffs and has a great season, and the team that loses it normally goes home before Thanksgiving. So we know what's at stake here, and guys can be ready to go."

Since 2016, if the Redhawks defeat the Salukis, they are destined to make the FCS Playoffs, but if they lose, they're doomed to a miserable .500.

"The rivalry is always one of those games that you have to win," SEMO senior defensive tackle Steven Lewis said. "You feel like if you don't win those, then the season might not be good but when we beat them, it's just like you beat your enemy and it's great to do because when you do that, the season changed."

Like most SEMO seniors, grad student center Zack Gieg has been on both sides of the rivalry and has seen the course of the two seasons go in complete opposite directions.

"That game has nothing to do with our conference standings or where our season can be but it's probably the most anticipated game of the season," Gieg said.

SEMO lost to SIU at home in 2021, Gieg's first game as a Redhawk, and finished 4-7. He said it was a game he would never forget and that loss "kind of built a little fire in me."

The Redhawks went to Carbondale in 2022, took back the wheel, and went on to claim a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title and playoff berth.