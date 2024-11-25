Thankful People is an annual series highlighting Southeast Missourians who have overcome adversity and developed a new perspective on life. The series is sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Read more Thankful People stories from this year and the Southeast Missourian archive.

Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton has faced a grueling 14 months marked by six surgeries, four hospital stays and a life-threatening battle with septic shock.

What began as a routine preventive procedure in September 2023 — surgery to prevent infections in his intestines — spiraled into a challenging journey of recovery, one he credits his faith, family, and the unwavering support of his community for helping him endure.

“My very first stay was a preventive surgery to prevent any further illness,” Wiginton said. “The surgery went well, I was released after five days with no issues.”

That first surgery, however, was only the beginning, as his health challenges would take a turn for the worse about one week later.

“Eight days after surgery, a stitch popped internally, causing my body to go into septic shock,” Wiginton said. “That prompted three additional hospital stays and five more surgeries.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Wiginton said his faith helped the most.

“My faith in Jesus Christ, my wife, my kids, our community, and the many, many prayer warriors that have been lifting my name and my family’s names up in prayers,” he said.

He and his family continue to closely monitor his health situation.

“Time is our greatest asset,” Wiginton said. “The time we have here on earth is so valuable, and we must use it wisely. We must try to make every decision in life for the good of God’s kingdom and the community around us.”

Wiginton shared how important prayer has been in his recovery and how grateful he is to have so many people lifting him and his family up in their prayers.

“The amount of prayer warriors my family and I have praying for us is humbling,” he said. “I know prayer creates miracles. We have seen miracles this year.”

Community members have cooked for his family and helped them all accomplish things “that I couldn’t do but normally do.”

The thoughtfulness from the community has led to a variety of helpful acts, including delivering groceries, purchasing lunches, and sitting with Trey’s wife and kids during my surgeries. Through it all, he is grateful for the support they’ve received, especially over the past few months.

Additionally, many community members have filled in the gaps and helped the community start getting ready for Christmas. In years past, this has included decorating.

“Becky (Trey's wife, who also serves as the president of the Marble Hill Chamber of Commerce) put out a call asking people to help decorate and her phone was flooded with offers to help,” he said. “It was a huge relief, and I know the town will look lovely.”

It is during the many times of reflection that Wiginton returns to his faith.

“I know as crazy, lonely, and sad as the last four months have been we serve a big God that loves us deeply,” Wiginton said. “This season will be used for great things, and I am looking forward to what God has for me during the next season.”

As the calendar inches closer to Thanksgiving and the busyness of the Christmas season arrives, Wiginton is staying thankful.

“I want to thank our community for all they have done for my family and I this year,” Wiginton said. “We are so humbled by the love and kindness and pray one day we can repay that kindness to each of you.”

Hobbies, extra activities

With the holiday season nearly here, Wiginton reflected on activities he enjoys doing, both year-round and late in the year as Christmas gets closer.

"I enjoy building things, spending time outdoors, hiking, and visiting my father-in-law's farm," Wiginton said. "My greatest joy is spending time with my wife, my kids, and son-in-law.

"I also enjoy being 'Santa' - it is so wonderful to see the joy in kids (of all ages) faces when they see Santa."

While many may look forward to a late November feast, Wiginton's family started a different kind of trend a few years back.

"For Thanksgiving we have made a tradition of going to Chinese with our close friends," Wiginton said. "It takes the stress out of cooking, and we all love a good Chinese buffet."