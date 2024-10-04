Support Guide

Accessing the Southeast Missourian online
The new Southeast Missourian website does not use passwords or account names. Instead, it matches your device to your account using a magic link that is unique to your device.
This link is only available through email.
A valid email address is required for online access.
Subscribers get unlimited access to semissourian.com for 3 of their devices. This can be any combination of smartphones, tablets or desk/laptops. This allows households to register a selection of their favorite devices.
You can add new devices or previously verified devices at anytime, but each device added after 3, will log-off an old device to make room for the new one.
To register your device please follow these steps.
Note — Each device must be registered separately.
Step 1.
Visit semissourian.com using your browser.
At the top right of the page, click on Sign In
Step 2.
Enter your email address.
At the next screen, enter your email address into the field, then click Sign In again.
After entering your address, you will see this message:
Step 3.
Time to check your email inbox.
We sent you an email that contains a unique link that will verify the device this email is opened on. This email may be forwarded to a different email address, allowing you to send it to other household members’ email, so they can register their device. (up to the limit of 3 devices).
Enterprise subscriptions are available to businesses and other organizations seeking more seats. Please contact circulation@semissourian.com for assistance.
Your experience may differ slightly from the examples below, but overall should be similar.
If you do not see the email, check your SPAM or JUNK folders. Gmail users may find the email under Promotions. Outlook or Hotmail users may see it under the Other tab.
And, here is the email upon opening it —
Step 4.
Click on the Sign In button.
This will open semissourian.com in a new window and complete verification upon your default browser. (examples: Apple Safari, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge).
Upon a successful verification, the Sign In at the top right will change to Account. This also acts as a link to your account information.
Question: How long will my device remain verified?
Devices should remain verified indefinitely. If a 4th device gets added, a previous signed in device will be logged off. Clearing your browsing history or surfing in Incognito or Privacy modes also prevent verification.
E-Edition
Each Monday through Saturday (with exceptions for holidays), the Southeast Missourian publishes an online, digital replica of regular printed paper.
Convenient links have been placed in the menu toggle ( ☰ ) at the top left of the screen. Clicking on this icon opens a menu that links to many of our popular sections. Desktop and laptop users can also click on E-Edition link under the “Southeast Missourian” at the top of the page.
You can use the grey circle button on the right to expand the page. This makes reading much easier. Click it again to go back.
At the top of the dark area, you will see arrows to the left and right, and “1 of 10.” Use these arrows to navigate from page to page, forward or back. You can use the magnifying glasses to zoom in and out.
Gesture commands are available on smartphones and tablets.
Troubleshooting
Because you can access the site from a variety of devices, the Sign In process varies —a tablet will have a different experience from a desktop. Below are a few issues to watch for and how to address them.
Problem A. You see both Account and Subscribe at the top right.
Full access requires a subscription to the Southeast Missourian. The email address entered during Step 2 also need to match in our circulation records.
If you see this, it means your device is verified, but no subscription was found.
To resolve (as a subscriber) —
First, please confirm that you are using the email you subscribed with.
If not, sign out of the site. Find the option by clicking on Account.
After signing out, repeat the verification process using the email address you subscribed with.
Our records may need updated. We could have an email address that you no longer use or even can’t access anymore. We are happy to confirm and update our records.
For faster results, please email us at:
circulation@semissourian.com
Include your full name, address and contact information along with any relevant information regarding your situation. Often, a quick update of our records solves the problem.
Problem B. You see the following message while reading articles.
Problem C. I verified but now I need to sign in again (and again, and again).
• Privacy settings will affect verification to our site. Browsing in Incognito or Privacy modes prevent long term access. Clearing your browsing history often requires a new sign in.
• A few smartphone and tablet users report having to sign in every time they visit semissourian.com. They successfully complete Steps 1 – 4, but the next time they visit, have to sign in all over again.
This issue has been traced to several email apps, including Yahoo Mail and Gmail.
Normally, when the emailed Sign In is tapped on, the website will open on your default browser. However, some email apps open a preview of the website inside itself rather than your browser. This confuses the Sign In process, verifying the email app, not your browser.
To get around this, we recommend that you first try to access your email from your browser rather than an app. Navigate to the email and open here.
If you must go through the app, you will need to copy the link from the Sign In button and manually paste it into your browser’s address bar. To do this:
• Go through Steps 1 and 2.
• At Step 3, don’t tap on the Sign In button. Instead, press down and hold for a few seconds. When a pop-up window opens, you may lift your finger. You should see something like the following —
Depending on your device or app, select the Open in Browser or Open Link. Just tap, and semissourian.com should open in your browser app completing the verification. Sign In should now say Account (see Step 4).
• If you do not see an option to open your browser, try Copy URL or Copy Link.
Then exit your email app, and open your browser.
Press and hold down on the address bar at the top of the screen until a new popup window opens. Paste or copy the info from the Sign In email into your browser.
Context varies by device, here are a few examples:
Problem D. I have not received the Sign In email.
Be sure to check other folders in your inbox. The email may get flagged as Spam or Junk. You will need to check those folders. Try searching for seMissourian or the address <noreply@pubgen.ai>
Higher level security, such as you find at an office, may quarantine the email. You may need to contact your technology department to release it.
Finally, check to see that there are no errors in your email address.
Problem E. The link in the email has expired.
The link in each email may only be used one time. This message will appear after a link has been used. You need to repeat Steps 1 & 2. When you check your inbox, make sure that you are clicking on the most recent email.
NOTE to Gmail users: Gmail likes to group emails into conversations. This includes our Sign In emails. It is important to click or share the most recent email when verifying.
The Southeast Missourian App does not work at this time.
The Southeast Missourian App found in the Apple and Google stores is not working at this time. Solutions are being looked into, but there is no timeline on when they will be back. In the meantime, please visit our site through your browser.