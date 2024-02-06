The stars, or blockers, aligned for Clayton Gremaud as he ran back the opening kickoff for St. Vincent, scoring the first of many touchdowns in the Indians’ 47-7 rout of Herculaneum.

“I saw the biggest hole I've ever seen in my life,” Gremaud said, beaming. “I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, I might house this,’ and I did, so it was pretty nice.”

In a Week 4 battle against a conference rival, St. Vincent knew early that it had a chip on its shoulder. After two deep battles in back-to-back weeks against Valle Catholic and Perryville, the Indians opened it up on Friday.

“I preached all week that we wanted to come out firing on all cylinders,” Indians coach Tim Schumer said.

“We got it started with a kickoff return, which took all the pressure off, almost, and we were able to kind of settle in.”

Just about everything was working early, with Gremaud putting together a breakout game while fellow members of the wideout corps kept making plays downfield.

Every on-target deep ball from senior quarterback Nick Buchheit seemed to find a St. Vincent receiver in space, and the Indians started running away quickly.

A few long strikes, two to John Schwartz, one going for a touchdown, with another to Jacob Seabaugh in a big 1-on-1 win kept the chain crew sprinting.

By the half, the Indians had mounted a 40-0 lead, capped off by a pick from Gus Unterreiner to connect two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half.

Part of what’s made this St. Vincent team so special, in an ongoing battle for the No. 1 spot in Class 1, is the unbelievable passing attack that’s exploded onto the scene.

Buchheit was never the QB1 a year ago, spending last year’s semifinal run on the sideline behind the very successful Christian Schaaf, a two-way threat.

But now that he’s got his chance, Buchheit has shown he’s not going to let it escape him.

“Nick's developed a lot,” Schumer emphasized. “He's playing as good as I've ever had a quarterback play.”

Through three weeks, Buchheit led the area in passing yards by a wide margin, still without an interception on the year. With Friday’s win, it’ll only add to that insane résumé.

With a few big nights in the receiving game, including another 69-yard touchdown from Gremaud, this passing attack has proven to be one of the most dangerous around.

“This is one of the best receiving cores we’ve ever had,” Schumer said. “At any given moment, someone could pop off.”