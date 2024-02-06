Against strong winds and icy temperatures, the St. Vincent Indians’ state title dreams came crashing down in a 21-0 loss to Adrian in a semifinal battle of MSHSAA Class 1 favorites on Saturday afternoon.

A week removed from knocking off reigning state champion Marionville, the Blackhawks physically outclassed the visiting St. Vincent, running all over the Indians and stomping out their offense too.

Pass-heavy, the Indians have historically struggled in poorer weather, having put up scoreless halves against Perryville and Hayti in the pouring rain earlier this season when the passing game wasn’t as favorable.

Doing the same against Adrian, the colder weather and the harsh conditions again came back to bite the Indians, this time spelling their first and final loss of the season as the Blackhawks mounted a major lead early and never looked back.

The win advances Adrian to the state championship game, taking on Penney in an MSHSAA Class 1 showdown that the Blackhawks enter as heavy favorites in.

Now 12-1, it’s 11 consecutive victories for Adrian after beginning the season at 1-1 with a Week 2 loss to Warsaw, never looking back and quickly becoming a contender, and now a favorite, for a state championship.

The loss ends the perfect season for St. Vincent in the semifinals, a second consecutive final-four berth and exit for the Indians after putting together a regular season for the ages, falling to 12-1 for the season.