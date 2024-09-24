Not all winning streaks last forever. Saxony Lutheran boys’ soccer learned that the hard way on Monday when they welcomed fellow District 1 heavyweight Sikeston to town.

The Crusaders were riding high entering the game, fresh off a historic 3-2 comeback victory over rival Notre Dame and racing to a flawless 4-0 record to open the season.

However, their early-season magic came to a halt as Sikeston’s overpowering offense in the final 40 minutes proved to be too much as the Bulldogs overcame Saxony Lutheran 3-1 courtesy of a CJ Farmer double and a Tristan Wiggins scoring strike.

Early on, the Crusaders (4-1) started off hot and took a 1-0 lead into the break when Brayden Moore scored 21 minutes in after breaking down the left flank, cutting into the open space and firing a shot past the Bulldog goalkeeper in the Sikeston net.

That's until Sikeston responded after intermission. Wiggins showed his cool as he led a fine counter from a Saxony attack and fired in a left-footed strike to knot things up 1-1.