SIKESTON — Sikeston R-6 School District continues to make improvements to ensure safety for its students and staff.

“We have made a lot of changes to make our school a safer place, and we're going to continue to do that and continue to search for grants to help us fund those changes,” Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Shannon Holifield said during the school board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Central Office.

Andy Caton, R-6 safety coordinator, briefed the Board with the district safety report during the meeting.

“We’ve been super busy,” Caton said. “We've worked on things all summer and, of course, into the school year.”

Improvements made in the past year include implementing the Raptor emergency management system in place of Crisis Go and utilizing open-gate weapon detectors at the Junior High and High School campuses, Caton said.

“Students have really become acclimated, I think, to the new norm, if you will,” Caton said of the detectors. “… It was a learning experience for us as well as for students. … The feedback from the community, as far as what I've received, has been outstanding. It's 100% positive.”

Enhancing building security and streamlining visitor management by requiring ID scans for visitors at each building were also implemented, Caton said. Numerous school safety drills and staff trainings have been conducted throughout the year, he said.

Tiffany Morgan, assistant superintendent of secondary education, provided the career and technology report during Tuesday’s meeting. The three goals for the Sikeston Career and Technology Center have not changed because they’ve not been met. However, significant progress is being made on all goals, Morgan said.

“The first goal is to improve the level of recognized post-secondary credentials, and SCTC Director Chad King and his teachers work really hard on providing those credentials for the students when they leave SCTC,” Morgan said.

For example, the industrial recognized credit, or IRC, pass rate in 2023 was 20%. Last year, the IRC pass rate was 55.75%, Morgan said, adding the goal is 70%.

“Mr. King is hoping to get to close to 60% next year and continue that with the credentials and even the stackable credentials — where students can get more than one of the credentials,” Morgan told the Board.

SCTC’s second goal is to increase enrollment from the previous two years.