SHS junior takes part in Macy’s parade

SIKESTON — Maritza “Mia” Flores, a junior at Sikeston High School, spent her Thanksgiving in New York City, marching with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Flores, the daughter of Guadalupe and Mario Flores, was part of this year’s Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which included selected students from all over the country.

Sikeston High School students have previously participated in the Macy’s Parade, and Flores said that she auditioned in January.

“My friend Sam (Lancaster), last year, auditioned for the parade and was in it last year, and that’s what motivated me to audition,” Flores said.

Flores said auditioning was simple; all she had to do was send in a video of herself playing the flute.

Flores said she found out she was in the parade in August and she was overjoyed to learn she would be in the parade.

“I was so happy; I told my band teacher right away,” Flores said.

Flores said her family was thrilled also for her when they learned she would be in the parade.

“I had called my older sister, Crystal, and she was crying; she was very happy for me,” Flores said. “My mom was crying, too.”

Flores said her family was so supportive, they flew to New York to see her in the parade. Flores arrived on Nov. 23 and spent her first full day having fun and exploring the city.