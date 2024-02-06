SHS junior takes part in Macy’s parade

SIKESTON — Maritza “Mia” Flores, a junior at Sikeston High School, spent her Thanksgiving in New York City, marching with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Flores, the daughter of Guadalupe and Mario Flores, was part of this year’s Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which included selected students from all over the country.
Sikeston High School students have previously participated in the Macy’s Parade, and Flores said that she auditioned in January.
“My friend Sam (Lancaster), last year, auditioned for the parade and was in it last year, and that’s what motivated me to audition,” Flores said.
Flores said auditioning was simple; all she had to do was send in a video of herself playing the flute.
Flores said she found out she was in the parade in August and she was overjoyed to learn she would be in the parade.
“I was so happy; I told my band teacher right away,” Flores said.
Flores said her family was thrilled also for her when they learned she would be in the parade.
“I had called my older sister, Crystal, and she was crying; she was very happy for me,” Flores said. “My mom was crying, too.”
Flores said her family was so supportive, they flew to New York to see her in the parade. Flores arrived on Nov. 23 and spent her first full day having fun and exploring the city.
“The first day was just a fun day to explore the city and we didn’t have rehearsal,” Flores said.
Flores said she had roommates from Ohio and enjoyed meeting other band students from other states.
Flores talked about rehearsals, and said they practiced outside on a large field.
“Rehearsals were fun,” Flores said. “When we were in rehearsals, we would march all the way to the end and then we had to actually run all the way back. We would race back and chant when running back so it made it pretty fun.”
Flores said on the day of the parade — Nov. 28 — she awoke at 1 a.m. to get ready, was ready by 2 a.m. and arrived at 3 a.m. to practice.
One of Flores’ highlights of the trip was the opportunity to appear in the music video for actor and singer Billy Porter.
“He had asked for the Macy’s band to be in the music video,” Flores said.
Porter’s song for the music video was “Ease On Down The Road.”
The Macy’s parade is a 2.5-mile walk, and Flores said the parade took about 3 hours total.
Flores said she was grateful to have experienced the Macy’s parade and wants to be in the band again next year.
Flores also said there is an alumni band for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade every 10 years and the next one is in 2026. She wants to be in the alumni band as well.
