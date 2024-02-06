Shane Grissom named New Madrid’s new chief of police

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The pinning of two badges marked a change in the leadership of the New Madrid Police Department.
Before New Madrid’s Police Chief Joey Higgerson stepped into his new role as sheriff of New Madrid County, he first joined family and friends at the announcement by the New Madrid City Council of the appointment of Shane Grissom as the city’s new police and fire chief.
Following Grissom’s swearing in, Higgerson pinned Grissom’s chief’s badge on his uniform.
Brandon Hanner, who served as Higgerson’s assistant police chief and is joining at the Sheriff’s Department, pinned a badge on Corey Sisk, who will replace him as the assistant chief. Both appointments were announced at the Dec. 31 City Council meeting.
Grissom described his appointment as police chief as a dream come true. It was a dream that began as a teenager. Following his graduation from New Madrid County Central High School, Grissom joined New Madrid’s Volunteer Fire Department and has continued to serve the Department. At 19, he became a dispatcher for the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.
“While a dispatcher at the Sheriff’s Department I gained a passion for law enforcement but at the time I wasn’t making enough money so I pursued a different career,” Grissom said.
According to Grissom after working 18 years with Associated Electric Co., things aligned to allow him to pursue his dream of being in law enforcement. After completing his schooling, he began work with the New Madrid Police Department.
Grissom acknowledged following Higgerson’s leadership will be a big job, especially with his minimal experience.
“At the same time, I am the kind of person who doesn’t like to fail and I like challenges,” he added. “The mayor and the council trusted me enough to ask me to take this position and I have got a lot of resources.”
One of those resources will be his chief deputy. Grissom said he will rely on Sisk’s experience and knowledge as they work together to continue to move the Department forward.
New Madrid Mayor Nick White described Grissom as a go-getter and someone fully committed to doing whatever it takes to lead the city’s Department of Public Safety.
“Shane is a lifelong resident of our community who made the brave decision to leave a well-paying job to serve and protect our city. From Day 1 he has shown nothing but dedication and a strong desire to make a difference in public service,” White said. “I have no doubt that Shane will continue to build on (Higgerson’s) legacy and lead with integrity, passion and commitment.”
During the meeting, Higgerson also addressed council members, thanking them for taking his recommendations on the appointments.
“I think you have two guys who are honest and hard working, which are things you can’t teach but are of the utmost importance,” Higgerson said.
Also he thanked the Council for working with him over the past 10 years. In addition, Higgerson expressed the appreciation of Hanner, Sgt. B.J. Phillips and Sgt. John DuBois, who are leaving the Police Department to join him at the Sheriff’s Department. White and City Administrator Aaron Griffin noted the service and dedication of the officers who are leaving and wished them well in their new roles.
