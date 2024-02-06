Shane Grissom named New Madrid’s new chief of police

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The pinning of two badges marked a change in the leadership of the New Madrid Police Department.

Before New Madrid’s Police Chief Joey Higgerson stepped into his new role as sheriff of New Madrid County, he first joined family and friends at the announcement by the New Madrid City Council of the appointment of Shane Grissom as the city’s new police and fire chief.

Following Grissom’s swearing in, Higgerson pinned Grissom’s chief’s badge on his uniform.

Brandon Hanner, who served as Higgerson’s assistant police chief and is joining at the Sheriff’s Department, pinned a badge on Corey Sisk, who will replace him as the assistant chief. Both appointments were announced at the Dec. 31 City Council meeting.

Grissom described his appointment as police chief as a dream come true. It was a dream that began as a teenager. Following his graduation from New Madrid County Central High School, Grissom joined New Madrid’s Volunteer Fire Department and has continued to serve the Department. At 19, he became a dispatcher for the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

“While a dispatcher at the Sheriff’s Department I gained a passion for law enforcement but at the time I wasn’t making enough money so I pursued a different career,” Grissom said.

According to Grissom after working 18 years with Associated Electric Co., things aligned to allow him to pursue his dream of being in law enforcement. After completing his schooling, he began work with the New Madrid Police Department.