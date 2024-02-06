SEMO volleyball splits weekend series with Tennessee Tech

Redhawks head coach Julie Yankus said Tennessee Tech is a good team who always plays hard in what both teams consider a rivalry matchup.

“I think they[Tennessee Tech] played with a lot of heart and determination. We were swinging hard at balls and they were still finding ways to dig stuff up. I think things we learned were how resilient we can be in that five-set win last night, and we just learned that we got to find ways to play a little better defense,” Yankus said. “We gotta learn some things from this weekend. Nobody's undefeated in the conference and we're still at the top, we just got to make sure we just keep getting better every day.”

SEMO has had three conference matches reach the fifth set with the Redhawks showing the resilience to come out on top in all three instances. Yankus said her team’s ability to survive those five-set matches says a lot about the fight they have in them.

“We come out ready to go, knowing that it's never over. We had to reverse sweep a team earlier this week in Little Rock,” Yankus said. “I think we remembered that and I thought we put it all on the floor and fought for our home court and our seniors, especially on senior day.”

The Redhawks have a road trip for two series against UT Martin and Lindenwood before returning to Houck Field House for the final series of the regular season against SIUE on November 19-20.