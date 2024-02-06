Debuting the long-awaited red chrome helmets in front of a jam-packed senior night crowd, Jackson had no trouble dispatching Festus in a monstrous 43-7 win in the regular season finale.

The Indians (7-2) turned a tight projection into a forceful start as they broke out of a 4th-and-medium to go up on the Tigers (7-2) early, never looking back.

Jackson scored on each of its first five drives, and Festus never scored an offensive point in the first half as the Indians again used those first two quarters to build an unrelenting lead and rarely showed any give.

After starting just 1-2, Jackson’s sixth straight win put a cherry on top of what’s been a brisk return to form, winning comfortably over one of the St. Louis Metro’s fastest-rising squads in the (then) one-loss Tigers.

“I couldn't be more pleased,” Jackson coach Ryan Nesbitt said.

“I thought our kids played incredibly hard, physical and disciplined, so I’m really excited for them.”

The highlights of the night for the Indians were mostly defensive, leaning on a backend blowout that resulted in a whopping goose egg on the scoreboard for the Festus offense.

In total, the high points of the night for Jackson’s defense were as follows: Three interceptions, a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and, once again, not a point allowed.

Festus, with just one prior loss coming against Class 6-ranked De Smet Jesuit, looked simply unprepared for a defense as fast and fluent as Jackson’s, and it was frankly apparent.

Quarterback Essien Smith was on the move all night thanks to Jackson’s newfound defensive line talent that’s guided it to new life on defense, and it resulted in some big plays for the “D.”

“They've continued to show up,” Nesbitt said of the defense. “They’ve gotten better each week, and I'm really proud for them to have a complete performance tonight.”

Who scored the first helmet in Jackson’s return to the spear domes? Drew Parsons, who scampered in on a short 5-yard rush to give the hosts the lead in the game’s opening phases.

One Festus punt later, Jaylon Hampton broke loose on a run right and found daylight for a long rushing score to double that lead, and a Kai Crowe field goal shortly thereafter made it a three-score lead.

Scoring on each of its first five drives, Drew Parsons looked up to snuff all the way up until the sixth drive, when a short pass across the middle went back for 60 yards and a Festus touchdown to end the scoreless opening for the Tigers.

Nevertheless, Blayne Reagan put an emphatic close to the first half with and end zone interception to keep the halftime score stable at 26-7 in favor of the Indians.