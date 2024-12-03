Roundup: Notre Dame rolls Cape Central in SEMO Conference tournament

The Notre Dame Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 71-42 in the first round of the girls SEMO Conference Tournament on Monday night at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Cape Central opened the game with a flurry on defense, as the full-court press worked for the Tigers. Notre Dame adjusted and took a 15-11 lead, forcing Cape into a timeout. The Bulldogs never gave up the lead and were ahead of the Tigers 21-13 after one.

Notre Dame head coach Kirk Boeller said he was very pleased with how the season's first game went.

“I've been waiting since the beginning of November for that first game, just to get it out of the way, and I had a couple of nervous girls there tonight. It was nice to see what we're going to look like. We can do a lot better job of blocking out,” Boeller said. “It's the first game of the season, we’re working on some of those fundamental things. But from start to finish, I thought the girls played incredibly hard. I thought our defense at times was tough, but as the season goes along we'll get better.”

Notre Dame stepped up on defense in the second quarter and third quarters, holding the Tigers to just 21 points across the two quarters while scoring 32. The Bulldogs have much more experience as a group and they proved so with their communication and fundamentals.

Boeller commended the Cape defense and said his team had to work to score their points with four Bulldogs in double figures.