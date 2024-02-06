Redhawks gear up for rivalry showdown against Salukis after bye week

After a much-needed bye week, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are rested and ready to travel to Carbondale, Ill., and take on the rival Salukis of Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 21.

SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz is bringing the entire team on the bus so that even the redshirt freshmen can experience the rivalry atmosphere.

He's encouraging the SEMO supporters to also make the trip to SIU.

"I know they're going to have a big crowd and it matters to see a little bit of red in there," Matukewicz said.

Both the No. 21 Redhawks and No. 7 Salukies are ranked in the FCS Poll entering this contest.

"I think this is one of the best teams Nick Hill's had since he's been there," Matukewicz said.

SIU will be without their starting quarterback DJ Williams for the foreseeable future after having surgery on his injured hand. Williams, who previously spent four years at Murray and was a former teammate of SEMO defensive back Justus Johnson, threw for 555 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

He will be replaced by junior Hunter Simmons, who has thrown a career total of 46 passes through three seasons. After winning the first game of the season with a backup quarterback, Matukewicz knows better than to take Simmons lightly.

"It's a pretty similar thing," Matukewicz said. "Nick Hill has a philosophy on an offense, and whoever the quarterback is, is going to run that philosophy very similarly. Both are mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks."

After a 2-1 early start to the season, the Redhawks were fortunate to have a bye week before the all-important rivalry game.