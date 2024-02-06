The Jackson Indians girls soccer team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 8-0 on Friday at Jackson Junior High School.
Jackson sophomore Rachel Berger’s hat trick led the Indians to the win over their rivals to start the year 1-0. First-year Jackson head coach Caleb Beussink said it was nice to get a win in his and the girls' first game of the year.
“We played really well, you never know how the team is going to start. To start on the right foot and a positive note is really good,” Beussink said. “We weren't necessarily nervous before the game, but anxious to see how we would play. But overall we’re very happy with the way we played.”
The Indians got going early with a header goal off a corner kick from senior Maya Domian in the second minute. Berger then netted her first goal before senior Rilee Monighan scored another as the Indians led 3-0 at the half.
Beussink said it was good to see his team start quickly and take control early.
“We played at a quick pace. We tried to push the pace, which is something we've been working on,” Beussink said. “We played very selflessly, almost too selfless to a fault sometimes, but I would rather us play as a team and be selfless. But for our first game, that's a good start.”
The Indians poured it on in the second half, with two more goals from Berger, two from junior Madelyn Klund and one more from senior Mia Becker to force the 8-0 mercy rule victory.
Beussink said while the win is nice the team can still learn a lot as the season progresses.
“We will continue to work on just the basics of the game. I think we had some misplaced passes at times, and some gaps we left open at times,” Beussink said. “But we're gonna keep working on that stuff, and hopefully fine tune and tweak things as we go. That way we can play all different types of opponents.”
Jackson next plays at Kelly on Monday at 6:30 p.m. while Cape Central travels to St. Vincent on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.