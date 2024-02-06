The Jackson Indians girls soccer team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 8-0 on Friday at Jackson Junior High School.

Jackson sophomore Rachel Berger’s hat trick led the Indians to the win over their rivals to start the year 1-0. First-year Jackson head coach Caleb Beussink said it was nice to get a win in his and the girls' first game of the year.

“We played really well, you never know how the team is going to start. To start on the right foot and a positive note is really good,” Beussink said. “We weren't necessarily nervous before the game, but anxious to see how we would play. But overall we’re very happy with the way we played.”

The Indians got going early with a header goal off a corner kick from senior Maya Domian in the second minute. Berger then netted her first goal before senior Rilee Monighan scored another as the Indians led 3-0 at the half.

Beussink said it was good to see his team start quickly and take control early.