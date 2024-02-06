Pirates rally to victory: Key win sets stage for Perryville Tournament

After nearly a month away from the win column, the Perryville volleyball team finally delivered at home with a straight-set win over North County (25-14, 25-13, 25-20) on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Perryville.

"It felt like the girls are playing to their potential," Perryville head coach Elizabeth Meyr said. "Before, we had all the skills but we didn't have the communication or the energy. So finally they came around and put it all together and played a really good game."

This win came at an ideal time for the Pirates, as they are set to host the Perryville Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5, which is held at both Perryville High School and the Perry Park Center.

"It's actually a crucial win for the rest of the season because there's not a whole lot of time left," Meyr said. "We have a goal on how many wins we want to hit, and in order to do that, we needed this one going into the tournament and then going into a lot of district games coming up."

The win snapped a 10-match winless stretch that started on Sept. 10 with a home loss vs. Leopold. The Pirates started the season by winning the Woodland Tournament and following that up with a straight-set win over Herculaneum at the home opener.

"I think they just got worn down, then they got emotionally run down, and we were trying to bring up their energy and spirits," Meyr said. "We've been trying to work through that. I think we finally crossed the path to continue on the streak that we should have been on all season."

Charli Gerler led the Pirates with nine kills, followed by eight kills from Ellie Gerler and seven from Paige Berkbigler, who also had 13 assists and eight digs. Allyson Burns led the Pirates with 17 assists.

Ellie Gerler, one of three seniors on the team, also had two blocks and is in hot pursuit of the school's single-season and career block records.