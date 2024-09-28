No. 13 SEMO found out that its offense can be slowed down.

Carried by stifling defensive play and kicker DC Pippin’s four field goals, the Redhawks did just enough to get by Northwestern State 19-0 on Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau.

Pippin's four field goals established a new career high.

"I just try to take it one kick at a time," Pippin said. "Going into a game, you never know, you might have no times, you might have six. So it's just about staying ready and just focusing on the kick that's in front of you, and not as a whole."

Pippin is in his fourth year with the Redhawks and third year as a starter. He earned Second-Team All-Big South-OVC honors last year and entered this season among the Big South-OVC Players to Watch. As he got stronger throughout his college career, much of his success as a kicker was determined by his head and his heart, more so than his foot.

"At this point in my career, it's almost all mental," Pippin said. "You've done all the things physically, you know what to do there, but just getting better mentally every day because you're gonna be in different situations and need different mental strengths, and just building that all the time is important."

Coming off an away victory at then-top 10 ranked Southern Illinois, the Redhawks faced a potential “let down” game against an inferior opponent. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent’s 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cam Pedro on the first offensive possession of the day appeared to be an early glimpse as to how the rest of the game would shake out.

Except it was not.

Following that drive, SEMO failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way despite marching into the red zone six additional times. While he missed kicks from 32 and 37 yards, Pippin ignited the offense after nailing four of his six attempts — all from 38 yards and in.

"It could have been a lot better. Those two you got to have," Pippin said.

"But at the end of the day, my holder, Adam Hess, reminds me that you can't let the last kick define you in a good way or a bad way. You just got to reset and make the next kick."