It took no time whatsoever for Perryville to jump out to a big lead on Friday night, pounding the rock early and putting away the sixth-seeded Cape Central Tigers in a 42-32 First State Community Bank Holiday Classic fifth-place championship victory.

Holding the Tigers to single digits in the first half, it didn’t take long until sophomore Aby Amberger and the rest of the Pirates took advantage, breaking out of an early scoring slump to hound Cape Central.

Seeded eighth, their run at gold ended sooner than they may have liked, but it’s still a magnificent finish for a Pirates team that is, more than anything, young and still looking to make its mark.

“I think our defense was what really got us going here tonight,” Pirates coach Jason Dreyer said. “Our goal was to keep Cape Central out of the lane, and I felt like, in the first half especially, we did a really good job of that.”

Having battled through injuries and a loaded front-end schedule here early this season, Perryville’s seen all kinds of adversity but emerges with a fifth-place title in a heavy FSCB tourney load this season.

“Our goal coming into the tournament was to get a plaque,” Dreyer said. “Tonight was our sixth game in nine days, and we've been dealing with some injuries and some sicknesses here this last week, too.

“We've really only been playing six girls this entire week, so I know that they're exhausted. I just asked them tonight to give us everything that they have.”

That they did, holding Central to its lowest scoring output of the season with just 32 points allowed against a competitive and deep SEMO Conference side.

On the other side of the floor, with sixth-seeded Cape Central dropping a game that it was never overly competitive in, the message isn’t harsh following a disappointing Holiday Classic finale.