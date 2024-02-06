Patience and leadership paying off for SEMO linebacker Mali Walton

Mali Walton patiently waited his turn to become the starting linebacker at SEMO.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we've had a really good group of guys, so it's sort of a ‘next man up’ mindset,” Walton said. “Through the previous years, I've had opportunities to come and be the next guy up. When someone goes down or needs a breather or anything, just always being ready.
“I’ve been trying to work on the whole patience thing my whole life. So, just being patient, waiting for your opportunity to come, and when it comes, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”
So far this season, Walton has done just that.
Walton, who had not earned the full-time starter role until this year, has quietly emerged as a production machine for the Redhawks after posting 10 tackles in the past two games. He is a prime example of what SEMO and head coach Tom Matukewicz are known for – developing hard-working student athletes into standout players and leaders.
“He's just a great story,” Matukewicz said. “He's a great human being. He's beloved by his teammates. (Bryce) Norman grabs a lot of the highlights and a lot of the talk, but Mali’s having a great year and playing really physical. But he's just such a special guy. He takes care of his family well, his sister goes to school here, and he's a great big brother. It’s just the stuff like that that you really appreciate and the kind of man that you want to be around.”
After being named a second-team all-state selection as a senior in high school, the St. Louis native arrived at SEMO with a ton of confidence and raw talent. He soon discovered, though, that he had more to learn from his coaches and fellow teammates.
“Coach (Connor) Benado has taught us a bunch about just inside linebacker stuff and how to be good men on and off the field,” Walton said. “Same with Coach Tuke too, and just becoming good men on and off the field. And then me and Bryce have been here since freshman year and spent all four years together. So, me and him being together has been really good for not only chemistry, but we both learn off each other too.”
Consistency is the key for Walton, who is looking to prove that he’s more than just the guy who waited his turn to start at linebacker as a senior in 2024.
Being a leader has always been one huge point of emphasis for him.
“I feel like linebackers should be leaders of the defense,” Walton said. “I've always been a leader, whether it's been in my family, in high school, playing ball, or any type of sport. I kind of give that role to myself, and I like to be a leader. I like to be there for the guys that need it and be that anchor for them.”
In terms of his craft, Walton had to make some changes this offseason. He dedicated most of his spring and summer to focusing on the little things, which is something the coaching staff preaches daily.
Using that sound advice, Walton has embraced the idea that he doesn’t have to be worried about anything else other than what he can control.
“It really is important to focus on the little things, like nutrition, staying focused in school, all that stuff, and taking care of all that,” Walton said. “So, when you get on the field, you don’t have to worry as much.”
That focus has led to a strong start to the campaign for No. 13, who currently has the third-most tackles on the team (29). Walton is fresh off his best performance of the season, tying a career-high 10 tackles and earning a sack in the emphatic 38-21 road win over rival Southern Illinois last Saturday.
But that is just a glimpse of what Walton and SEMO has in store for the rest of 2024.
The Redhawks have finished two of the last three seasons with a losing record, but with a red-hot 3-1 start to open the year, including back-to-back statement wins over FCS-ranked rivals UT Martin and Southern Illinois, Walton knows a strong finish will set him and his fellow senior teammates up nicely for the final chapter of their college football careers.
“We’ve got to take care of the OVC and then we got to make another playoff run and actually take care of business this time,” he said. “I feel like all the seniors here right now, we know our capabilities, and we're really wanting to get to do that again and prove everybody wrong.”
Walton said he is on track to graduate from SEMO next spring with a degree in corporate communications. After football, his plan is to get an internship and branch out into the workforce from there.
But that’s miles down the road.
Right now, all Walton is worried about is being the most consistent version of himself on the gridiron while taking advantage of the opportunity that he has been blessed with at SEMO.
“I've been waiting for this chance,” Walton said. “I mean, four years really of just coming along and I'm in this position now. I really am thankful and grateful for it. So, I want to prove that I can stay and keep this role and be there for the team when they need me.”