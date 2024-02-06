Patience and leadership paying off for SEMO linebacker Mali Walton

Mali Walton patiently waited his turn to become the starting linebacker at SEMO.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we've had a really good group of guys, so it's sort of a ‘next man up’ mindset,” Walton said. “Through the previous years, I've had opportunities to come and be the next guy up. When someone goes down or needs a breather or anything, just always being ready.

“I’ve been trying to work on the whole patience thing my whole life. So, just being patient, waiting for your opportunity to come, and when it comes, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

So far this season, Walton has done just that.

Walton, who had not earned the full-time starter role until this year, has quietly emerged as a production machine for the Redhawks after posting 10 tackles in the past two games. He is a prime example of what SEMO and head coach Tom Matukewicz are known for – developing hard-working student athletes into standout players and leaders.

“He's just a great story,” Matukewicz said. “He's a great human being. He's beloved by his teammates. (Bryce) Norman grabs a lot of the highlights and a lot of the talk, but Mali’s having a great year and playing really physical. But he's just such a special guy. He takes care of his family well, his sister goes to school here, and he's a great big brother. It’s just the stuff like that that you really appreciate and the kind of man that you want to be around.”

After being named a second-team all-state selection as a senior in high school, the St. Louis native arrived at SEMO with a ton of confidence and raw talent. He soon discovered, though, that he had more to learn from his coaches and fellow teammates.

“Coach (Connor) Benado has taught us a bunch about just inside linebacker stuff and how to be good men on and off the field,” Walton said. “Same with Coach Tuke too, and just becoming good men on and off the field. And then me and Bryce have been here since freshman year and spent all four years together. So, me and him being together has been really good for not only chemistry, but we both learn off each other too.”

Consistency is the key for Walton, who is looking to prove that he’s more than just the guy who waited his turn to start at linebacker as a senior in 2024.

Being a leader has always been one huge point of emphasis for him.

“I feel like linebackers should be leaders of the defense,” Walton said. “I've always been a leader, whether it's been in my family, in high school, playing ball, or any type of sport. I kind of give that role to myself, and I like to be a leader. I like to be there for the guys that need it and be that anchor for them.”