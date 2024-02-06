A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know

[Southeast Arrow] SEMO Homecoming has become an event that brings students, alumni, and faculty together, not just during the game, but through parades, tailgating, and school spirit.

For many new students, this tradition may be unfamiliar, leaving them unsure of where to begin.

So, what exactly is Homecoming?

Director of Campus Life and Event Services Michele Irby describes Homecoming as a day that goes beyond a football game.

“Homecoming is a wonderful campus tradition that is the opportunity for alumni to come back and celebrate Redhawk spirit at the University,” Irby said. “Homecoming really started out of the football program, going to football events, and coming back to campus, but it really is this wonderful opportunity for everyone on campus to join in.”

There are several events planned for the week of Homecoming starting with a spirit rally and field day at Houck Stadium on Oct. 22.

“It’s very much like a standard pep rally,” Irby said. “We will have music, sun dancers, cheerleaders, and our competitive groups will display banners that they’ve created… we often get pump-up speeches from some of our coaches.”

There will also be competitive games, revolving around the theme for this year, SEMO: The Story of Success.