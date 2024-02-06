All sections
NewsOctober 23, 2024

A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know

SEMO Homecoming is more than a game—it's a week of spirited events like parades, rallies, and tailgating. Discover how new students can dive into this cherished tradition from Oct. 22-26.

Abby Volz, Arrow
story image illustation

[Southeast Arrow] SEMO Homecoming has become an event that brings students, alumni, and faculty together, not just during the game, but through parades, tailgating, and school spirit.

For many new students, this tradition may be unfamiliar, leaving them unsure of where to begin.

So, what exactly is Homecoming?

Director of Campus Life and Event Services Michele Irby describes Homecoming as a day that goes beyond a football game.

“Homecoming is a wonderful campus tradition that is the opportunity for alumni to come back and celebrate Redhawk spirit at the University,” Irby said. “Homecoming really started out of the football program, going to football events, and coming back to campus, but it really is this wonderful opportunity for everyone on campus to join in.”

There are several events planned for the week of Homecoming starting with a spirit rally and field day at Houck Stadium on Oct. 22.

“It’s very much like a standard pep rally,” Irby said. “We will have music, sun dancers, cheerleaders, and our competitive groups will display banners that they’ve created… we often get pump-up speeches from some of our coaches.”

There will also be competitive games, revolving around the theme for this year, SEMO: The Story of Success.

“One of the games is a relay race,” Irby said. “You have to stack children’s books on your head and see who can win.”

The following day, Oct. 23, a block party will take place in front of Kent Library.

“It’s giveaways, free things, T-shirts and some food,” Irby said. “Just to get excited about what’s going on.”

Two days before Homecoming on Oct. 24, Irby teased a mystery event, but would not give away many details.

“I can tell you nothing,” Irby said. “We say sign up and we’re asking for numbers of teams, nothing too scary, but it is theme related, and some good competition.”

Homecoming day, Oct. 26th will feature the annual Homecoming parade and the football game.

“I’m very partial to the parade,” Irby said. “I just enjoy how much energy people put into it, and the enthusiasm and excitement of showcasing SEMO as it goes down Broadway.”

While this list of events might seem daunting to new students, Irby says that there is something for everyone.

“You can come and participate very little, or you can participate a lot,” Irby said. “Come early, grab a piece of the curb on Broadway, bring your favorite breakfast, watch the parade and then enjoy tailgating and football.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

