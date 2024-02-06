BENTON — In a ceremony early Tuesday, Dec. 31, Scott County bid farewell to longtime sheriff Wes Drury and public administrator Julia Crader “Julie” Dolan on their retirements and welcomed a new slate of officials. The beginning of the ceremony consisted of Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley and State Rep. Jamie Burger, who is also a state senator-elect, recognizing Drury and Dolan for their service to Scott County. Burger presented Drury with a Missouri House of Representatives resolution in commemoration of his retirement after eight years of service as Scott County sheriff. “During his tenure with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Drury has also served as a reserve deputy, a jail administrator, treasurer of the Scott County 911 Board and a member of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association,” Burger said. Burger said prior to assuming his responsibilities as sheriff, Drury served as an investigator for the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney for 21 years. Tetley also recognized Drury for his years of service. “Mr. Wes Drury has served admirably for Scott County for several years and we just want to wish him and his family nothing but the best,” Tetley said. Drury said he feels blessed for the time he had as sheriff and had mixed emotions on Tuesday. “It’s kind of a sad day, but also kind of a relief, too,” Drury said. “It’s bittersweet; I will enjoy having some free time. I’m not done quite yet, but the man upstairs is in charge, and we are just servants. I was lucky enough to have this job for eight years that he put me in; I just don’t know for sure where he will put me next.” Drury said he is honored to be recognized for his retirement. “I’m super-honored and also surprised for receiving the resolution and years of service award,” Drury said. Burger also presented Dolan with a Missouri House of Representatives Resolution in commemoration of her retirement. “Julia Dolan retires from her position as Scott County Public Administrator after nine years of service,” Burger said. “Julia Dolan is an outstanding individual who has faithfully performed her duties. She is admired and respected for her helpful attitude and friendly manner.” Tetley then presented Dolan with a years of service award as well. Also at the ceremony, the County presented service certificates to many employees who had reached certain milestones. After the recognition, a swearing-in ceremony was held for the newly elected and re-elected officials whose new terms began Jan. 1: Derick Wheetley, sheriff; John Cody Caudle, coroner; David F. Hough, first district commissioner; Chase Asmus, second district commissioner; Karen R. Dirnberger, public administrator; Carla Essner, assessor; and Zac Horack, 33rd Circuit Court circuit judge.