MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

089 FPUS53 KDVN 191350

ZFPDVN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL

848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

MOZ009-192100-

Scotland-

Including the city of Memphis

848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid