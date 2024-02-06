MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL
848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Scotland-
Including the city of Memphis
848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70.
Clark-
Including the city of Kahoka
848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
