All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 19, 2024

MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast

MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

089 FPUS53 KDVN 191350

ZFPDVN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL

848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

MOZ009-192100-

Scotland-

Including the city of Memphis

848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

MOZ010-192100-

Clark-

Including the city of Kahoka

848 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy