What happens when you go more than a century without re-assessing property taxes?

The landowners in Drainage District 7 found out this December. It includes steeply increased bills, some by more than 500,000%, others by as little as 9%.

Union Pacific Railroad went from paying $4.25 in 2023 to owing $23,777.77 in 2024.

Eagle Investment Corporation, a company that owns multiple properties in the Poplar Bluff Industrial Park, similarly saw an increase from $247.59 to $16,054.57. The Missouri Department of Transportation went from paying no taxes to the drainage district to receiving a bill for $32,976.84.

The City of Poplar Bluff and the Butler County Commission also went from zero to $4,808.77 and $14,011.81.

Agricultural properties saw an average increase of 9-14%.

Residential landowners were not spared either with large swaths seeing a heavier tax bill by a factor of 10 over 2023. The sum total of all the tax assessments shows a $292,344.27 increase across all taxpayers in Drainage District 7.

The total assessments were $407,293.92 and $699,638.19 for 2023 and 2024 respectively, a 71.78% hike. The current board members of Drainage District 7 are Bob Walls, Andy Clark, Rusty Eaker, Glendon Stacy Jr. and Virgil Wagner.

How DD7 arrived at the numbers

According to the district’s attorney, Chris Yarbro, the re-assessment of benefits for the landowners is long overdue. He stated the last time the drainage district conducted an assessment was 1906.

When asked why a re-assessment had not been conducted at any point in the last 118 years, DD7 board member Andy Clark said, “I can’t tell you that. I don’t know. But we needed to do it.”

Looking through the minutes of the board, both he and Yarbro could not find an answer. However, Clark emphasized the growing need for revenue.

Yarbro echoed this sentiment and added, “The district’s large ditches, that drain the entire district and provide stormwater runoff for the City of Poplar Bluff, have also sustained significant wear and tear...”

With increased maintenance costs and the intention to bring the century old DD7 levee up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards, the district hired the law firm of Kennedy Robbins Yarbro and Henson to file a petition with the Butler County Court to re-assess the tax regimen in 2018.

Yarbro stated the district also brought in the law firm of Husch Blackwell in St. Louis to represent them for the re-assessment.

The Blackwell firm has been at the center of controversy and lawsuits surrounding levee districts’ sharp tax increases across the state of Missouri, including the Howard Bend Levee District in Maryland Heights and the Bois Brule Levee District in Perry County.

The DD7 petition was formally filed in March 2023. The petition appeared before Judge Michael Pritchett, who granted the district the ability to conduct a readjustment of the assessment of benefits the next September.

In accordance with Revised Missouri Statute Section 242.500, three commissioners were appointed to conduct the re-assessment process. The court named Randy Stricker, Brock Littles and Wallace Duncan as commissioners.

The guidelines for the re-assessment are laid out in Section 242.260. The statute does not describe specific methods for the commissioners to use, only that they, “shall proceed to view the premises and determine the value of all land and other property...”

The trio held their first meeting in October 2023. They submitted their findings to the court on March 14, 2024.

According to Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter, the actual assessment process on 400 of the 2,225 line item properties in the district was conducted in only four days.

Yarbro clarified the re-assessment was based on property value but also the amount of benefit a property receives from the drainage infrastructure.

Independently of the commission for the re-assessment of benefits, the drainage district reworked the allotted proportion of tax burdens. Yarbro noted the proportional load had also not been updated since 1906.

In the old regimen, agricultural properties shouldered 97% of the DD7 tax. The new proportions are as follows: 11.57% for residential landowners, 15.08% for commercial properties, 16.04% for roads, railroads, and utilities, and 57.32% for agricultural land.

The increased valuations from re-assessment, the new proportional regimen, and the greater DD7 budgetary load created a perfect storm for the precipitous increases in taxes. According to Halter, the three commissioners were surprised at the scale of the hike. None of the commissioners responded for comment by press time.

Looking at the drainage district’s financial statements, however, yields a view of a dire financial situation. While taking in just over $400,000 in revenue in both 2023 and 2024, the district saw a total operating cost of $729,628.81 and $566,973.96 for the two years.

DD7 operated at a sum loss of $444,116.96 in that time frame. The largest line item in 2023 was operating costs at $700,757.17, though the number dropped to $387,745.07 the following year. Notably, the 2024 expenses saw $116,282.79 in professional services. Clark said this is the cost of legal representation.

He explained the swing in operating expenses resulted from a levee break and different maintenance items coming due.

Community response

The district held a public meeting at their lawyer’s office Monday morning with business and property owners to discuss the rise in tax burden.

“What people went from to what they’re at now was staggering,” Halter emphasized.

He added the three commissioners were, “blown away,” by some of the numbers built from their assessment.

While uneasy about the tax increase, he stated his desire to see the drainage district receive more money to do its job. Landlord Greg West went so far as to say his bill of $700 for his properties in the district is well worth the price of keeping the houses from flooding.