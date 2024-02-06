Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was notified of a military aircraft in a field along Missouri State Highway 34 near the CO-OP in Marble Hill, according to a news release.
"Upon making contact with military personnel on scene, it was determined that the aircraft landed in the field due to mechanical issues," Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said in a statement.
"The pilot advised it was not a crash landing and that the aircraft was landed in the field out of caution," Graham said. "No injuries were reported."
In addition, Graham said there may be an increased number of military personnel in the area as the matter is resolved.
As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, the helicopter was still there in the field, on the north side of Highway 31, just west of Hurricane Creek.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.