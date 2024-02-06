Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues

"The pilot advised it was not a crash landing and that the aircraft was landed in the field out of caution," Graham said. "No injuries were reported."

In addition, Graham said there may be an increased number of military personnel in the area as the matter is resolved.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, the helicopter was still there in the field, on the north side of Highway 31, just west of Hurricane Creek.