Meadow Heights volleyball defeats Oran in District quarterfinal

A best-of-five match doesn’t take that long when the winning side takes the first three sets. That was the case Friday evening for No. 4 Meadow Heights.

Its girls varsity volleyball squad earned a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 match win over Oran in an MSHAA Class 1 District 3 quarterfinal contest at Zalma High School Oct. 25.

Meadow Heights coach Bailey Kennedy said her squad found a consistent way to relax which led to more scoring chances.

“I think our girls relaxed and got over the fact that it’s postseason, districts,” she said. “They started relaxing and passing well. Our offense was able to run our hitters and we were able to execute when we needed to.”

The Panthers took on top-seeded Advance Monday, Oct. 28.

“I think that as long as we can stay communicating, and we can stay trusting each other and making those smart choices, I think we can play really competitively,” she said.

Statistical leaders

For the Panthers, Jaycee Shelton had 14 kills and three blocks