Kathy Hargrove ends 20 years of dining service at SEMO with gratitude

For the past two decades, Kathy Hargrove has greeted thousands of students at Southeast Missouri State University with a warm smile at Rowdy’s and the campus Panda Express. Soon, however, that familiar face will be missing as she prepares to retire after 20 years with SEMO Dining.

Hargrove feels that ending her career where it began is the perfect way to close this chapter of her life.

“I started here in Rowdy’s 20 years ago and then I was moved over to Sono’s in the university center when it first opened up. I eventually was moved back to Rowdy’s, but this year I was placed in Rowdy’s again,” Hargrove said. “It’s all coming full circle, it only feels right.”

Reflecting on her time at Southeast Missouri State University, Hargrove said it's a bittersweet moment when she sees the students she’s been serving for years finally graduate.

“You see people you’ve been waiting on for their entire college career, and then they finally come in to you and say they're graduating,” Hargrove said. “It’s bittersweet because I know that’s why you are all here to get your college education so you can do bigger, better things.”

Though goodbyes are part of the job, Hargrove said she feels blessed that many former students return to visit during Homecoming or special events just to stay in touch.

“It means the world to me when they come back, even if it’s just to say hello and catch up,” Hargrove said. “Some of them have gone on to do amazing things, but they still remember the little interactions we had.”

Among the many students Hargrove has impacted is senior health science major Kameron Mayberry. As someone who has experienced her support firsthand, he shared mixed emotions about her upcoming retirement.

“It’s really exciting that she gets to retire and enjoy life, but it’s also sad to see her go,” Mayberry said. “She’s been a constant presence here at SEMO for as long as I can remember.”