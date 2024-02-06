Kathy Hargrove ends 20 years of dining service at SEMO with gratitude

For the past two decades, Kathy Hargrove has greeted thousands of students at Southeast Missouri State University with a warm smile at Rowdy’s and the campus Panda Express. Soon, however, that familiar face will be missing as she prepares to retire after 20 years with SEMO Dining.
Hargrove feels that ending her career where it began is the perfect way to close this chapter of her life.
“I started here in Rowdy’s 20 years ago and then I was moved over to Sono’s in the university center when it first opened up. I eventually was moved back to Rowdy’s, but this year I was placed in Rowdy’s again,” Hargrove said. “It’s all coming full circle, it only feels right.”
Reflecting on her time at Southeast Missouri State University, Hargrove said it's a bittersweet moment when she sees the students she’s been serving for years finally graduate.
“You see people you’ve been waiting on for their entire college career, and then they finally come in to you and say they're graduating,” Hargrove said. “It’s bittersweet because I know that’s why you are all here to get your college education so you can do bigger, better things.”
Though goodbyes are part of the job, Hargrove said she feels blessed that many former students return to visit during Homecoming or special events just to stay in touch.
“It means the world to me when they come back, even if it’s just to say hello and catch up,” Hargrove said. “Some of them have gone on to do amazing things, but they still remember the little interactions we had.”
Among the many students Hargrove has impacted is senior health science major Kameron Mayberry. As someone who has experienced her support firsthand, he shared mixed emotions about her upcoming retirement.
“It’s really exciting that she gets to retire and enjoy life, but it’s also sad to see her go,” Mayberry said. “She’s been a constant presence here at SEMO for as long as I can remember.”
Mayberry recalled how Hargrove’s heartwarming presence and simple conversations helped him during tough times.
“During finals week, she’d always ask how things were going. It seems small, but those moments really meant a lot,” Mayberry said.
Junior graphic design major Ellie Osterholt shared similar feelings about Kathy’s retirement.
“It’s weird to think she won’t be here anymore,” Osterholt said. “She’s been such a familiar face for so long that it won’t be the same without her. She’s one of those people who could turn a bad day around, even with just a smile or quick chat.”
Osterholt said it wasn’t just Hargrove’s friendliness that stood out, but her consistency.
“You could always count on her being here, treating everyone the same way, no matter what kind of day she was having. That’s rare,” Osterholt said.
Although she’ll miss seeing Hargrove on campus, Osterholt said she’s glad she’s moving on to enjoy retirement.
“She’s earned it, I mean twenty years of dealing with college students isn’t the easiest job out there,” Osterholt said. “It’s nice knowing she gets to finally relax and do things for herself now.”
Hargrove’s retirement marks the end of an era for both students and staff who have grown to appreciate her presence. Known for her dedication and approachable nature, she has built lasting connections that go beyond the walls of the dining hall.
“I’ll definitely miss SEMO, but it’s the students I’ll miss the most. They’ve made every day here meaningful, and I’ll carry those memories with me always,” Hargrove said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.