The margin of explosive plays always tends to be a deciding factor. That was especially the case for the Jackson Indians on Friday night in their home debut against Farmington.
Jackson’s blowout loss at Edwardsville (IL) last week did not linger as second-year head coach Ryan Nesbitt and his team responded with a much-needed 49-35 triumph over the visiting Knights on Homecoming night in front of a jam-packed crowd at “The Pit.”
With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Drew Parsons found a lane, bursted up the middle and shed a Farmington defensive back on his way to the end zone for a 22-yard rushing touchdown, sealing the win for the Indians (2-2, 1-0 SEMO North).
Parsons, who threw an interception on the second drive of the game, showed tremendous poise and finished the night with 154 yards passing and four total touchdowns.
“I believe in everybody on the offense and I believe that we can continue going out there and winning big games,” Parsons said. “Our big focus this week was to give 100 percent and just keep going. No matter what, just keep going. It’s been rough, but I think that kind of just motivated us.”
Running back Zach Crump dazzled in the backfield, tallying three touchdowns on the ground in the first half alone, as the Indians built a 28-14 lead by halftime and never looked back.
Jackson has won 14 straight against the Knights (2-2, 1-1 SEMO North).
“It’s good to battle adversity,” Nesbitt said. “It's good to find ways to win football games in different fashion. Obviously, tonight our offense was carrying the load. There'll be another point in the season where we'll be relying on our defense. Those guys aren't feeling great right now, but a win is a win.”
The Indian Offense Opens Up:
Jackson stuck to a run-heavy approach and had no trouble establishing an offensive tempo with it from the get-go.
Despite big outings from Parsons and electric wide receiver Kai Crowe, who bowed out of the game with seven catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Jackson did not have to lean much on the passing game. Anchored by Crump and speedy sophomore Jaylon Hampton, the rushing attack suffocated the Farmington defensive front all night, with the lethal running back duo combining for nearly 200 rushing yards.
“I feel like we got a talented running back room,” Nesbitt said. “Really, really good up front and the offensive line is working and getting better. I thought our offensive did a nice job running the football tonight. Had some opportunistic shots downfield in the play action game, so, by and large, good night for the offense.”
Limiting Mental Errors:
A common theme for the Jackson offense over the first three weeks of the season was turnovers, specifically ball security issues.
Against Farmington, there were no such problems.
“Obviously it's been a major point of emphasis,” said Nesbitt on the recent turnover woes. “Still had the one off a bobbled quick snap that gave them their first seven points. So you'd like that one back, but, by and large, offense did a nice job taking care of the football, and that's huge to win football games.”
Aside from the early Parsons interception, Jackson did not give the ball away one time in the contest.
Struggles in Run Defense:
While Jackson did execute well in forcing two turnovers and preventing explosive plays through the air, the Farmington rushing attack had its way most of the night.
The Knights imposed their will on the ground and rushed for nearly 400 yards as Jackson had no answer for dual-threat quarterback Brett Drye and their triple-option attack.
The difference in the outcome of the game was Farmington squandering too many good chances and Jackson’s ability to capitalize on turnovers.
Along with an Indian fumble recovery in the third quarter, the Knights saw a big 40-yard drive cut short when Jackson linebacker Carter Shipman intercepted Drye's pass and returned it into Farmington territory in the first half to shift the momentum.
A game-clinching Jackson stop on 4th and short with 3:20 to play was icing on the cake for the Indian defense.
Jackson will stay home and take on another SEMO North conference foe when it hosts Poplar Bluff next Friday, Sept. 27. Farmington will return to its home turf for another conference game against Sikeston at 7 p.m.
