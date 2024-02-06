The margin of explosive plays always tends to be a deciding factor. That was especially the case for the Jackson Indians on Friday night in their home debut against Farmington.

Jackson’s blowout loss at Edwardsville (IL) last week did not linger as second-year head coach Ryan Nesbitt and his team responded with a much-needed 49-35 triumph over the visiting Knights on Homecoming night in front of a jam-packed crowd at “The Pit.”

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Drew Parsons found a lane, bursted up the middle and shed a Farmington defensive back on his way to the end zone for a 22-yard rushing touchdown, sealing the win for the Indians (2-2, 1-0 SEMO North).

Parsons, who threw an interception on the second drive of the game, showed tremendous poise and finished the night with 154 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

“I believe in everybody on the offense and I believe that we can continue going out there and winning big games,” Parsons said. “Our big focus this week was to give 100 percent and just keep going. No matter what, just keep going. It’s been rough, but I think that kind of just motivated us.”

Running back Zach Crump dazzled in the backfield, tallying three touchdowns on the ground in the first half alone, as the Indians built a 28-14 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Jackson has won 14 straight against the Knights (2-2, 1-1 SEMO North).

“It’s good to battle adversity,” Nesbitt said. “It's good to find ways to win football games in different fashion. Obviously, tonight our offense was carrying the load. There'll be another point in the season where we'll be relying on our defense. Those guys aren't feeling great right now, but a win is a win.”

The Indian Offense Opens Up:

Jackson stuck to a run-heavy approach and had no trouble establishing an offensive tempo with it from the get-go.

Despite big outings from Parsons and electric wide receiver Kai Crowe, who bowed out of the game with seven catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Jackson did not have to lean much on the passing game. Anchored by Crump and speedy sophomore Jaylon Hampton, the rushing attack suffocated the Farmington defensive front all night, with the lethal running back duo combining for nearly 200 rushing yards.

“I feel like we got a talented running back room,” Nesbitt said. “Really, really good up front and the offensive line is working and getting better. I thought our offensive did a nice job running the football tonight. Had some opportunistic shots downfield in the play action game, so, by and large, good night for the offense.”