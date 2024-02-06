Making its First State Community Bank Holiday Classic debut in the quarterfinals, Jackson girls basketball routed a talented Perryville team 58-19 on Sunday afternoon to advance in stride to the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Opening the game with an 8-point lead within the first two minutes, it didn’t take long for the top-seeded Indians to assert their dominance as they stacked up a huge lead on the No. 8 Pirates and rarely relented.

The Indians, running a rotation that keeps them constantly subbing out seemingly every dead ball, had legs so fresh they rarely needed to lean off the press, and that resulted in so many errors for Perryville that the Pirates at many times couldn’t even make it into their sets.

“We have so much depth,” Indians coach Angela Fulton said. “I feel like when girls are out there, they give it their all, and they know when they leave it on the court that we have five, six more that can come in and fill that.”

That, and its 3-point barrage gave Jackson the edge on Sunday, sometimes going on shooting slumps but never afraid to let it fly as the Indians sunk seven triples in the victory to put Perryville on the fringe.

Shooting depth, aside from just regular depth, is but one of many things that’s made Jackson the running favorite to win this tournament, and the Indians looked every bit of that on Sunday.

“It just goes to show how deep we are,” Fulton said. “I think we look for each other very well, inside and outside.

“Perryville today clogged up the middle, and we knew we would have to adjust, so we did. I thought the girls all stepped up.”

The win keeps Jackson undefeated on the year, now 7-0 for the season, running away with the title of the “Team To Beat” in Southeast Missouri this season — for the moment.

Kate Deck led the Indians with 14 points in the victory, 12 of those coming on 3-pointers while Camryn Alsdorf added 9 points behind her to place second among the victors.