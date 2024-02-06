Going up north for the final away game of the year, Jackson wasted no time getting on the board and easily pushed past Miller Career and Vashon in a matinee mashup for a 55-14 victory to make it five wins in a row.

Opening up the contest with a long rushing score from sophomore back Jaylon Hampton, the Indians grabbed the lead in the first minute and followed it up with three more scores.

By the end of the first half, a long scoop from the Phoenix followed by a quick score cut the deficit but still enabled Jackson to flip on the running clock for the second half.

Putting up a big day on both sides of the ball, the Indians throttled the Phoenix with size but also dexterity, as the running game in Hampton as well as Zach Crump combined for four first-half touchdowns.

Though the second-stringers traded some scores with the hosts in the second half, nothing stood in the way of an emphatic Jackson victory to move out to 6-2 on the year.

“We're just looking to get better this time of year,” Indians coach Ryan Nesbitt said. ”I feel like things are moving in the right direction, so I’m pleased with the performance.”

The defense excelled in the first half, as after a few punts, the Indians notched two interceptions — one from Gavin Alspaugh, another from Brett Findlay — to keep the Phoenix off the scoreboard.

Alspaugh, who flipped from a big blocking wideout last year to a shutdown corner this fall, has been one of Jackson’s most verbal leaders this season and has gotten some nice results to show for it.

Surprisingly, even in his first season on the back side of the ball, he’s taken quite nicely to becoming a leader on “D.”

“It's been very easy to lead,” Alspaugh said. “They're all great kids and they all love the game. We all love the game.”

Only scathed by a 1-play, 4-yard drive to end the shutout in the second quarter, Jackson’s first defensive unit looked up to the task, only ever surrendering some screen yards and the occasional few yards on the inside run.

At the start of the year, the young and inexperienced defense was the talk of the team, but the improvements have been vast and visual as the Indians continue to climb up this year.

Since Week 5, the Indians have allowed no more than 7 points in the first half, which has allowed them to rack up some big early leads and cruise to some large victories in the process.

For a squad that began the year 1-2, that trend is more than welcome, making for five wins in a row and leading to yet another SEMO North title.