NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Head-on crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured in Stoddard County

A head-on crash in Stoddard County, Missouri, left a Dexter man dead and a Bloomfield woman seriously injured. The accident occurred when the man's vehicle crossed the center line on County Road 413.

Standard Democrat

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter man was killed and a Bloomfield, Missouri, woman seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday, Jan. 16 in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on county road 413, about two miles north of Dexter, as the northbound vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man from Dexter crossed the center of the road and struck the southbound vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman from Bloomfield head on. She was flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Dexter man was transported to Southeast Health of Stoddard County in Dexter, where he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. by a physician on staff.

