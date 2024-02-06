According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on county road 413, about two miles north of Dexter, as the northbound vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man from Dexter crossed the center of the road and struck the southbound vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman from Bloomfield head on. She was flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Dexter man was transported to Southeast Health of Stoddard County in Dexter, where he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. by a physician on staff.