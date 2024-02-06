Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive

Neelyville R-4 held their annual Christmas Food Drive from Dec. 3-Dec. 18. All donated items will be given to the Neelyville Food Pantry to help citizens in the community.
The grand total for all three campuses was 3,120 items.
The class at each campus bringing in the most food won a class party. The party supplies were donated by Mr. and Mrs. Gary Parish. Neelyville R-IV thanked them for their generosity.
The winning class at Hillview was Crystal Gillespie’s second grade class. The winning class at Neelyville Elementary was Sydney Greenwall’s third grade class. The winning class at the high school was the ninth grade class.
