CommunityDecember 19, 2024

Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive

Neelyville students collected 3,120 items in their annual Christmas Food Drive, benefiting the local food pantry. Winning classes enjoyed a party, thanks to donations from Mr. and Mrs. Gary Parish.

Anonymous Author
Pictured from left are students from Hillview Elementary: (back row) Ryland Marshall, Will Freeman, Emma Cannaday, Shayna Murdock, Annabella Morley and Hayden Hadley; (front row) Sawyer Smith, Myles Carter, Archer Murray and Simon Baccus.
Pictured from left are students from Hillview Elementary: (back row) Ryland Marshall, Will Freeman, Emma Cannaday, Shayna Murdock, Annabella Morley and Hayden Hadley; (front row) Sawyer Smith, Myles Carter, Archer Murray and Simon Baccus.Photo provided
Pictured from left are students from Neelyville High School: senior, Haylynn Crockett; seventh grade, Taylor Turner; junior, Maya French; freshman, Eli Stotts; sophomore, Hunter Watson; and eighth grade, Jesse Farone
Pictured from left are students from Neelyville High School: senior, Haylynn Crockett; seventh grade, Taylor Turner; junior, Maya French; freshman, Eli Stotts; sophomore, Hunter Watson; and eighth grade, Jesse FaronePhoto provided
Pictured from left are students from Neelyville Elementary: (back row) Paula Jackson, Trinity Swafford, Nita Henson, Kay-Lynn Buhler and Chase Phillip; (front row) Alexis Siebert, Gavin Kinney, Charlette McGarrity, Victor Fuentes-Castan and Kenzi Kowalczyk.
Pictured from left are students from Neelyville Elementary: (back row) Paula Jackson, Trinity Swafford, Nita Henson, Kay-Lynn Buhler and Chase Phillip; (front row) Alexis Siebert, Gavin Kinney, Charlette McGarrity, Victor Fuentes-Castan and Kenzi Kowalczyk.Photo provided

Neelyville R-4 held their annual Christmas Food Drive from Dec. 3-Dec. 18. All donated items will be given to the Neelyville Food Pantry to help citizens in the community.

The grand total for all three campuses was 3,120 items.

The class at each campus bringing in the most food won a class party. The party supplies were donated by Mr. and Mrs. Gary Parish. Neelyville R-IV thanked them for their generosity.

The winning class at Hillview was Crystal Gillespie’s second grade class. The winning class at Neelyville Elementary was Sydney Greenwall’s third grade class. The winning class at the high school was the ninth grade class.

