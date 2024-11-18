The First State Community Bank Holiday Classic announced via social media on Sunday that it would be expanding to 16 teams for the upcoming mid-December event for the first time in its nearly 30-year history.

Fielding 12 teams last year, already up from just six in 2022, the rapid expansion of the tournament this year includes the re-introduction of staple squad Oran along with three brand-new squads.

Perryville joins cross-town rival St. Vincent while Illinoisan squads Chester and Meridian enter the fold to help the Holiday Classic finally reach the 16-team mark.

Up 10 from the 2022 tournament, the Holiday Classic was facing contraction with even Notre Dame and Oran dropping out from the 2022 mix, but Delta, Jackson, Saxony Lutheran and Woodland returned for 2023 while eight new teams entered.

Cairo, Cape Central, Kelly, Meadow Heights, Oak Ridge, Scott City, Scott County Central and St. Vincent all joined the mix last season, and with all 12 returning from 2024, the Holiday Classic is more bustling than ever.

More importantly, perhaps, there’s plenty of talent returning too ahead of a packed field with many hoping for a shot at the title among other top finishes.

Returning from last year’s All-Tournament team are Jade Berry of Delta, Lilyan Landis of Scott City, Reagan Howe of Oak Ridge, Mallary Barks of Woodland and Rylee Robinson of St. Vincent.

This year’s First State Community Bank Holiday Classic is the 29th edition in a long history, running since 1996 with a handful of powerful teams throughout its history.

Notre Dame leads all schools with nine championships, while Jackson and Saxony Lutheran have won seven and five championships each, the three accounting for 75 percent of championships to date.

Poplar Bluff won four of the first five championships, winning from 1997 to 2000 plus another in 2002 while Farmington and Delta have added one each to comprise all 28 championships since 1996.

The Indians are a guaranteed contender for the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship, with an all-star starting five that’s good enough to compete with any school in this field.

Delta returns a fair portion of its 2023 championship team, but expected to be right at the top with the Ladycats are recent-arriving St. Vincent and a new-look Jackson squad.