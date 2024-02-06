FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round comes to close

The first day of the 29th Annual First State Community Bank Holiday Classic is in the books, and though the first round wasn’t exactly packed full of upsets, it still brought plenty of exciting games and headlines with it.

The best game of the day came between No. 6 Cape Central and No. 11 Chester, with the Tigers defending a big lead throughout before junior Abigail Davenport hit a dagger in the final 10 seconds of overtime to claim an unreal 62-61 victory.

Eighth-seeded Perryville pulled away in the fourth to lead a double-digit victory over No. 9 Oak Ridge in the opener, set to face Jackson in the second round on Sunday after a first-round bye.

Woodland, the fourth seed, takes on Scott County Central in the second round after an explosive victory over Scott City on Saturday, piloted largely by the duo of Addyson Massa and Mallary Barks.

Scott County Central, seeded fifth, held off a frantic rally from No. 12 Kelly down the stretch to claim a 59-56 win behind an unstoppable day from senior Nikki Adams, who simply couldn’t be contained in the post.

St. Vincent won perhaps the craziest game of the day, taking a 99-point win over Meridian in which the Bobcats of Mounds, Illinois, went scoreless through the game’s final 31-and-a-half minutes.

Facing St. Vincent will be No. 10 Saxony Lutheran, the hosts of the opening weekend, who knocked off No. 7 Meadow Heights in the only upset of the day in a 58-31 rout after trailing late in the second quarter.

Last but not least, there’s always the weirdest game, between Delta and Cairo, in which the Pilots somehow managed to get all the way down to just one player after starting with five, with Delta winning big to take on Cape Central in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Sunday sees two quarterfinals and three consolation quarterfinals in the final day at Saxony Lutheran, set to be an exciting slate with Jackson first taking the scene.

Here’s your recap for Day 1 of the 2024 First State Community Bank Holiday Classic.

GAME 1: No. 8 Perryville vs. No. 9 Oak Ridge

With an early morning tip-off at Saxony Lutheran High School, No. 8 Perryville girls basketball opened the 2024 FSCB Holiday Classic with a resounding 54-43 victory over No. 9 Oak Ridge to move into the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Down their leading scorer, Oak Ridge jumped out in front early and led after the first but couldn’t keep up with the many scoring talents of Perryville, struggling from distance and unable to cut in the deficit even when the Pirates fell flat.

Led by Aby Amberger, who dropped in a game-high 27 points, the Pirates never scored less than 13 points in a frame after the first quarter as in dire straits, they warded off elimination with some hot shooting and converted on free throws when necessary.

The win improves Perryville to 2-3 on the season, having faced some of the best competition in Southeast Missouri and looking up to the test more often than not, passing with flying colors on Saturday morning.

The Pirates get to take on top-seeded Jackson in the quarterfinals, led by a couple of high-scoring seniors and a very deep rotation that’s put stress on all kinds of squads this young season, still undefeated going into the Holiday Classic.

Amberger’s 27 led all scorers for Perryville, but contributions of 8 points from both Kara Williams and Zoe Hoehn and another 7 points made it easy for Perryville to pull out a sound victory.

Oak Ridge slips to 3-4 for the season, having faced some tough competition but typically looking to be one of the stronger small-school squads in the area. The Bluejays will get a consolation quarterfinal bye with the lack of a 16th team in the field.

Madyson Ruehling led Oak Ridge with an impressive 26 points in the loss, while Kaelyn Deckerd added 10 and Kenadie Ward chipped in another 5.

Getting the day started with the 8-versus-9 matchup, Oak Ridge rolled out to an early 9-4 lead to put the pressure on before Perryville’s Zoe Hoehn buried a big 3-pointer to break an early scoring drought.

The No. 9 Bluejays carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter, but 5 points from forward Aby Amberger and a buzzer-beating layup from Manuela Robinson helped the Pirates to a 20-17 halftime lead.

More of the same went down in the third quarter, with Amberger’s 8 points guiding the Pirates to a 33-29 lead by the end of the period as Oak Ridge went on the ropes late.

Just when Oak Ridge needed to get on a rally, Amberger buried two triples early in the fourth quarter to put this one out of reach as the Pirates rallied to build a double-digit lead late and held on to take the 54-43 win.

GAME 2: No. 4 Woodland vs. No. 13 Scott City

The No. 4 Woodland Cardinals showed why they were ranked so highly on Saturday, using some flashy shooting and great transition defense to pick apart No. 13 Scott City in a 53-29 FSCB Holiday Classic first-round victory.

Guided by a masterful effort on both sides from sophomore forward Addyson Massa, the Cardinals pieced together a huge first-half effort, leading by 15 at the break before cruising to the finish in the second half.

Coming up with some key steals and burying them in the transition game, Woodland’s game looked fast and fluent against No. 13 Scott City on Saturday afternoon as it crushed the Rams to advance to a Sunday quarterfinal.

Woodland, now 4-2 for the season, recovers from a fourth-place finish at the Lady Devils Invitational earlier this week with a crushing victory over a district rival in Scott City and look mighty daunting heading into a Sunday quarterfinal.

Massa led the Cardinals with 26 points in the victory, while Tallie Johnson’s 11 points trailed her in double digits while Mallary Barks added 6 to place third among the Cards.

Scott City drops to 1-4 for the year, slipping into a Sunday consolation quarterfinal after dropping out of a game it led in the second quarter. Though it showed plenty talent, the Rams will need to piece it together to stay alive for a shot at the consolation title.

Skylar Watson’s 11 points led Scott City in the defeat, hitting three 3-pointers and converting on two free throws while both Lily Elder and Lilyan Landis put in 6 points in a losing effort.

Woodland came out firing in the first quarter, led by Addyson Massa’s two 3-pointers that helped ward off Scott City’s own hot start led by a couple of buckets from Lilyan Landis in the post.

Woodland did enough to take a 14-10 lead going into the second quarter, but a quick bench technical on coach Paul Lynch of the Cardinals helped Skylar Watson cut it to a 2-point game on free throws before hitting a 3-pointer immediately after to take the lead.

Within the minute of returning from a bloody nose, Massa drilled a 3-point and-1 to extend Woodland’s rally to 11 points, exemplifying a huge second from the Cardinals after Lynch’s strong words seemingly sparked a rally, leading 33-18 at the half.

A quick start from the Rams cut the deficit to 11 points, led by a triple for Watson once again, but another two 3-pointers from Massa kept Woodland hot, extending the lead to 47-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Playing stall ball throughout the fourth quarter, Woodland got over the finish line, 53-29, with some time-killing expertise to advance to a Sunday quarterfinal against the victor of the 5-versus-12 game at 1:30 p.m.

GAME 3: No. 5 Scott County Central vs. No. 12 Kelly

Try as they might, the No. 12 Kelly Hawks had no answer for Nikki Adams and No. 5 Scott County Central on Saturday as the Bravettes took a 59-56 victory to advance to the FSCB Holiday Classic quarterfinals on Sunday.

Spending nearly the entire game in a deficit, Kelly had its moments to leap over the gap and get back into this one, but Adams just wouldn’t miss, and frankly, it felt like she couldn’t miss either.

The senior post had her way all day, because even when the Hawks defenders tried to size her up, it typically resulted in an and-1 basket, providing a whopping 34 of Scott County Central’s 59 points on Saturday afternoon.

Picking up her fifth foul inside the final four minutes, the Bravettes needed to find a way to cruise through the finish, and although it wasn’t pretty, they held out for the W in the end.

The win sends Scott County Central to 6-2 on the year and barreling into a Sunday quarterfinal matchup with the Woodland Cardinals, set to be a thriller with a semifinal date against either Jackson or Perryville on the line.

Adams led the scoring load for the Bravettes on Saturday with a ridiculous 34 points, while Lainey Glueck added 9 and Camarie Perdue another 5.

The loss dropped Kelly to 2-3 for the season, narrowly dropping a game against a standout S.C.C. team that hasn’t done too much losing early this season and undoubtedly going a step above their seeding.

The Hawks go on to face Scott City in a 3 p.m. Sunday consolation quarterfinal, with the winner dueling with Oak Ridge on Wednesday night at the Show Me Center.

Kaylee Still led Kelly with 15 points in the loss, while Cecily Hall added 11 and Paige Klipfel added another 10 to round out the Hawks’ double-digit scorers.

Scott County Central came out firing, and even though Kelly fought to take a 7-5 lead, the Bravettes simply couldn’t be stopped in the opening quarter as they marched out to a dominant 18-8 lead going into the second quarter.

Kelly rallied all the way back to a 25-24 deficit off a Kaylee Still triple, and by the end of the first half the Hawks had closed an 11-point deficit to just 2 at 33-31 in favor of the Bravettes.

That run continued into the third quarter, as down 6 points, the Hawks came roaring back once more to cut the lead to just 1 going into the fourth quarter, pushing the Bravettes into foul trouble going down the stretch.

Needing a big bucket, Nikki Adams had two, burying two and-1s in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to get the Bravettes back in front by 6.

Soon after, however, but Adams and sophomore guard Lainey Glueck fouled out, which gave Kelly a serious advantage as it cut the lead all the way down to 3.

Nevertheless, with some critical free-throw shooting and a couple more timely misses from Kelly, the Bravettes closed out a 59-56 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.