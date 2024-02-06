SEMO softball senior Sydney Dennis does many things well, from hitting to fielding to being a menace on the base paths. Dennis’ fielding percentage is nearly 90 while also stealing bases at a 100% rate.

Thus far in the 2025 season Dennis is leading the team in batting average with .444 and slugging percentage with .574 through 16 games. Dennis said this year has been an improvement for her from a hitting perspective and credits it to pre-season work.

“It's definitely been different this year than in the past. I just think we've done a lot of work in the preseason with our pitchers and just kind of getting live reps off them,” Dennis said. “I think I'm seeing the ball really well right now, better than I have been this early on in the season. I'd like for it to stay that way if I can.”

The Redhawks travelled to three different tournaments to start the year and saw some tough competition across Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana. Dennis had her best games back home against UT Martin over the weekend, a two double day on Saturday and a day Sunday. Dennis credited the tougher competition with making her and the team better against the Ohio Valley Conference foe.