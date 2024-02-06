SEMO softball senior Sydney Dennis does many things well, from hitting to fielding to being a menace on the base paths. Dennis’ fielding percentage is nearly 90 while also stealing bases at a 100% rate.
Thus far in the 2025 season Dennis is leading the team in batting average with .444 and slugging percentage with .574 through 16 games. Dennis said this year has been an improvement for her from a hitting perspective and credits it to pre-season work.
“It's definitely been different this year than in the past. I just think we've done a lot of work in the preseason with our pitchers and just kind of getting live reps off them,” Dennis said. “I think I'm seeing the ball really well right now, better than I have been this early on in the season. I'd like for it to stay that way if I can.”
The Redhawks travelled to three different tournaments to start the year and saw some tough competition across Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana. Dennis had her best games back home against UT Martin over the weekend, a two double day on Saturday and a day Sunday. Dennis credited the tougher competition with making her and the team better against the Ohio Valley Conference foe.
“Even last year, seeing that tough competition, it just made us so much better. When we see balls that are moving inches off the plate, and then when we come into conference, we may not see that same competition,” Dennis said. ‘Of course, it helps us and I think that kind of showed today, we're really aggressive and we're looking to hit balls and hit them hard.”
As a senior leading the team in several categories, Redhawks head coach Mark Redburn said Dennis is one of the hearts of the team.
“She’s just been the heart of our team up to this point, as a senior kid that's worked really, really hard. As a coach, you're always happy to see your seniors be able to do that. For her to get off to the start that she's had this year, that's great and I'm really, really happy for her,” Redburn said. “She'll come out here early, she'll stay late, she's not a big rah-rah type person, but she just always works at it. Believe me, we as coaches see that. Her teammates see that, and that's just as important and rubs off just positively to her teammates as her being a cheerleader.”
Fans can next see Dennis and the Redhawks on March 22-23 when SIUE comes to town for a weekend series, the first game Saturday at 3 p.m.
