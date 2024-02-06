The Farmington Knights girls basketball team defeated the Hillsboro Hawks 28-23 to claim the Class 5 District Championship on Tuesday at Cape Central High School.

Ella Scott and Lila Roth led the Knights offense with six points each.

Farmington had finished second in the district for the last five years before tonight's victory. Knights head coach Rusty Sancegraw said his team's progress was difficult.

“It’s kind of been an up and down year. We were 13-13 coming into districts, but I knew that we were coming along. The girls really bought into what we're trying to do,” Sancegraw said. “We just kept preaching about being consistent with our practice effort. We told them that it would lead to this, and they bought in. We’re just really proud of them.”

Farmington led 9-6 after one, behind 3-4 shooting from the three-point line, Scott with two of them. Hillsboro struggled to find any offense until a three of their own at the buzzer.