SportsMarch 12, 2025

Defense and Determination Propel Farmington Knights to Victory Over Hillsboro Hawks

Farmington Knights clinch Class 5 District Championship with a 28-23 win over Hillsboro Hawks. Overcoming a challenging season, the Knights' defense proved key to their victory. Next, they face top-ranked Lift for Life Academy.

Justin Trovillion
story image illustation
Farmington's Lila Roth looks to pass the ball during the Class 5 District 1 Championship against Hillsboro at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Farmington's Ella Scott cuts down the net during the Class 5 District 1 Championship against Hillsboro at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Farmington's Madison Mills defends the inbound during the Class 5 District 1 Championship against Hillsboro at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Farmington players celebrate winning the Class 5 District 1 Championship against Hillsboro at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Farmington Knights girls basketball team defeated the Hillsboro Hawks 28-23 to claim the Class 5 District Championship on Tuesday at Cape Central High School.

Ella Scott and Lila Roth led the Knights offense with six points each.

Farmington had finished second in the district for the last five years before tonight's victory. Knights head coach Rusty Sancegraw said his team's progress was difficult.

“It’s kind of been an up and down year. We were 13-13 coming into districts, but I knew that we were coming along. The girls really bought into what we're trying to do,” Sancegraw said. “We just kept preaching about being consistent with our practice effort. We told them that it would lead to this, and they bought in. We’re just really proud of them.”

Farmington led 9-6 after one, behind 3-4 shooting from the three-point line, Scott with two of them. Hillsboro struggled to find any offense until a three of their own at the buzzer.

Hillsboro started the second on a 10-2 run to lead 16-11 and force Farmington into a timeout. The Hawks put up four more points before the half to extend to a 20-11 lead.

The Knights fought back in the third quarter beginning with a Kate Jankerson three followed by several layups inside. The Farmington defense held Hillsboro scoreless through the quarter to lead 23-20 after three quarters.

Farmington outscored the Hawks 5-3 in the final frame to hold on for the win. Sancegraw said his team's defense helped immensely in a low scoring game such as this one.

“We struggle putting the ball in the basket sometimes, but defensively, we're always pretty good. We usually work really hard and rebound and that's one of the things we've kind of hung our hat on,” Sancegraw said. “We always tell the girls defense can keep you in a game. Offensively, sometimes your shots may not go, but defense can definitely keep you in the game. They did a great job tonight defensively.”

Farmington moves on to host the sectional game on Saturday, time TBA, where they will take on Lift for Life Academy Charter, the #1 ranked team in Class 5.

Sancegraw said they will enjoy their district championship tonight and think about Lift for Life tomorrow.

image
