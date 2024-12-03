Going on the road for their first game of the season up north in the Fountain City Classic in De Soto, Missouri, the Cape Central Tigers lived up to their second-seeded billing with a dominant 74-31 victory over the North County Raiders on Monday night.

TySeanDre’ Edwards led Monday night’s effort out of the post, with senior guards Mar’K Mills and Matayo Rivers playing a centric role in the offense, Mills emerging as a high-level shooter and playmaker.

Despite not getting much play last season, Mills came into this one with a penchant for the bucket, throwing down a mean two-handed jam in the second quarter as part of an emerging Central offense which could be a problem this season for local squads.

Improving to 1-0 for the season, Cape got its season going in a hurry with a monster run in the first quarter to build a lead and never relented, trailing for less than 20 seconds in its first victory of the year.

North County dropped to 1-1, having won its first game of the year against St. Paul Lutheran of Farmington last weekend but dropping to the .500 mark after coming out sluggish against the new-look Tigers.